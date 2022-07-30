The limited series will see Mayor Luke Cage put together a new team of Thunderbolts to hunt down former Mayor Wilson Fisk’s last squad.

Marvel Comics has announced it's launching a new Thunderbolts series this August, with Hawkeye taking over as the leader of the super team traditionally composed of former villains. The news comes on the heels of the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, when Marvel Studios revealed a Thunderbolts movie would wrap up Phase 5 of the MCU.

Created by Kurt Busiek and Mark Bagley for 1997’s The Incredible Hulk #449, the Thunderbolts showed up as a team of villains posing as superheroes to gain fame and fortune. However, for many team members, the superhero life proved to be more satisfying than their criminal endeavors, which began the long tradition of the Thunderbolts being a team of people looking for redemption. The Thunderbolts went through multiple iterations in Marvel Comic’s history, but the last version of the group was put together by Wilson Fisk when the Kingpin became mayor of New York City. One of Fisk’s first official orders was banning all superhero activity, with his team of Thunderbolts put together to enforce the law.

Now that Fisk has been removed from the mayor’s office and Luke Cage has taken over his place, the Harlem hero is creating a new team of Thunderbolts, whose first mission is to hunt down Fisk’s last squad. The new unit will put Hawkeye back in charge after he spent many years guiding villains toward redemption. The new line-up also includes Monica Rambeau AKA Spectrum, America Chavez, Power Man, and Kara Killgrave AKA Persuasion. The new Thunderbolts series will also introduce two new characters to the team, a supersoldier named Gutsen Glory and a strange creature known as Eegro the Unbreakable.

Besides announcing the new series, Marvel Comics also released a preview for Thunderbolts #1, with covers and full art pages available for fans to take a peek at. The preview already shows explosive combats between the Thunderbolts and US Agent and Abomination, two members of the Thunderbolts team formed by Wilson Fisk.

The new Thunderbolts series comes from writer Jim Zub and artist Sean Izaakse. Speaking with CBR about the new team lineup, Zub said:

“A lot of times people will look at a cast of characters and say, ‘This team lineup is different so this isn't the team I want,’ but, it's like you said, the Thunderbolts have gone through so many iterations. There have been incarnations where they're purely criminal, others where they're criminals trying to be heroes, and everything in between, but I've always felt like, at their heart, the Thunderbolts are a team struggling for redemption. Individual members and the team as a whole struggled to dig themselves out of their worst selves or resist the natural pull of who they've been in the past. So, for me, redemption is the heart of the Thunderbolts concept.”

Thunderbolt #1 becomes available on August 31. Pre-orders will be available starting on August 1. Check out images of the new series below:

