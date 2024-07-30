The Big Picture Marvel Studios pays tribute to art director Ray Chan for his vital role in bringing Deadpool & Wolverine to life.

Ray Chan's work on the MCU has been recognized with awards and nominations, showcasing his talent as a filmmaker and storyteller.

Following his passing in April 2024, Chan's legacy lives on in the success of Deadpool & Wolverine and other Marvel films.

Marvel Studios released a video paying tribute to one of the studio's most important crew members. Ray Chan was Marvel's art director and the production designer for Deadpool & Wolverine before he passed away in April 2024. Following the recent box office success the MCU blockbuster received since its release last week, it seems quite fitting to recognize the works of someone who played such an important role in bringing this story to life.

The moving video features Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy, and Kevin Feige, all talking about how Chan was able to bring the world of Deadpool & Wolverine, as well as many other Marvel films, to life. Both Reynolds and Levy believe that Chan's job title should also be seen as a filmmaker and a storymaker due to the sheer talent that he has to take something from one's imagination and make it real.

Meanwhile, Feige acknowledges Chan's artistry, the work he's done for Marvel over the years, and how he created so many of the iconic visuals of the MCU. The video ends with Chan talking about his job and his experience working on Deadpool & Wolverine, and the MCU in general before Marvel thanks him for his work one last time.

Deadpool & Wolverine broke numerous records since it entered theaters last week. The film generated over $211 million during the first three days, surpassing Black Panther's record. It's also currently the 6th highest-grossing film of 2024, just below Kung Fu Panda 4. The MCU blockbuster received a Certified Fresh critic score of 78% on Rotten Tomatoes and an average audience score of 97%.

Who Was Ray Chan?

Chan has been an art director and production designer since 1993 and has worked for Marvel Studios since 2013 on Thor: The Dark World. Since then, he has worked on 10 Marvel films, with the last being Deadpool & Wolverine. Outside of the MCU, Chan has worked on several other notable projects, including 2004's Thunderbirds, Johnny English, National Treasure, Alien Vs. Predator, and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, just to name a few.

Chan's work was recognized by the Art Directors Guild. He won 2020's and 2015's Excellence in Production Design Award for his work in Avengers: Endgame and Guardians of the Galaxy. Meanwhile, his work in Doctor Strange, Robin Hood, and Children of Men also received nominations from the guild. On April 23, 2024, Chan passed away near his home in Wales due to a stroke. He died at age 56. Marvel published a page commemorating his work and history with Marvel Studios — he will be missed by many.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now showing in theaters. You can stream the other MCU films that Chan worked on at Disney+.

