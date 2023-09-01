The Big Picture Marvel Studios has made big changes to their upcoming television show lineup, with only one show set for the fall season on Disney+: Loki Season two.

Marvel Studios has dropped a bombshell and has totally shuffled the pack of their upcoming slate of television shows, according to a report by the Hollywood Reporter. As previously announced, the forthcoming fall season will feature only one show on the Disney+ platform, which is the highly anticipated Loki season two, set to premiere on October 6th.

This series, led by Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson, continues to generate considerable excitement as it delves into the intriguing concept of alternate timelines following the multiverse-shattering first season. Notably, the season two trailer achieved a remarkable digital debut, surpassing all Disney+ series trailers in history. On top of that, season one of Loki maintains its distinction as the most-watched Marvel series on Disney+.

Meanwhile, fans of the Emmy-winning animated series What If…? can look forward to its second season, scheduled for a release around Christmas Day. It's worth clarifying that this animated show is not holiday-themed. Much like its namesake comic, What If...? is an anthology series that explores pivotal moments within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, offering imaginative glimpses into how these events might transpire in alternate timelines. Jeffrey Wright will reprise his role as the voice of the Watcher, the enigmatic alien narrator. Originally slated for an early 2023 release, fans can now anticipate its arrival during the festive season.

The next highlight on the schedule is X-Men '97, an animated series designed to capture the spirit and tone of the beloved 1990s classic that once graced Fox. Initially announced in 2021 with a fall 2023 debut in mind, the show's premiere has been rescheduled to early 2024. Those lucky enough to have already seen an early peek of it describe it as a nostalgic and heartfelt homage to the original series, hailing it as a true love letter to fans. Additionally, it's worth noting that a second season is currently in development.

Disappearances on the Schedule

Wonder Man, starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, was also paused in mid-production, but most troubling for fans will be the news that Daredevil: Born Again, perhaps the most highly-anticipated series on the Marvel slate, has dropped off the schedule entirely following the news that pre-production on the series, which was to see Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio reprise their roles as Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, from the Netflix series, had been halted due to the ongoing strikes.

As of right now, neither of the two above series have release dates, but Collider will bring you updates as soon as they become available.