Bob Iger, fresh from signing an extended contract that will see him remain CEO of the Walt Disney Company through to 2026, has a frank assessment of the current state of the MCU: they dropped the ball. In a refreshing mea culpa from the head of an entertainment conglomerate, Iger admitted that by increasing the movie output and the number of television series, Disney had stretched their creative personnel too thin, "taxing our people way beyond their time and their focus." But in assessing the cause of poor box office returns for recent MCU releases, Iger, for all intents and purposes, lays the blame at the feet of the Marvel television series, stating that they "diluted focus and attention, and that is more the cause than anything else."

To a degree, it's a fair assessment. One of the criticisms of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and, to a lesser extent, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law were the dodgy visual effects, noticeably well below the standard the MCU had set for itself in its previous fare. Additionally, the number of MCU projects per year has tripled on average from the MCU's beginnings with two films, Iron Man and The Incredible Hulk, and no TV series in 2008 to three films and three Disney+ series in 2022. Combined with productions from other studios, the VFX industry is dealing with an unprecedented high in the number of shots being thrust upon overworked, stressed-out visual effects artists.

However, for Iger to place the blame solely on television's taxation on visual effects for the poor box office of the MCU is short-sighted, at best. The truth is that the reasons for Marvel's movie failures of late go above and beyond the small screen and expose troubling issues that the MCU would be wise to address sooner than later.

In the MCU, the More Things Change, the More They Stay the Same

With a few exceptions, if you look at the movie posters for the MCU films as a whole, there's a sameness to them. The main character is front and center walking forwards — or, particularly if you look at the posters for Thor: Ragnarok, Black Panther, and Avengers: Infinity War side by side, almost identical in appearance. That sameness extends beyond the promotional material to the films themselves: introduce the hero, insert villain, some funny bits, wrap up film with an epic battle, repeat, then throw in a team-up here and there. In fairness, it's a broad generalization, given how the MCU has delivered some astounding moments (anyone who says they definitely knew Thanos [Josh Brolin] would come out on top at the end of Infinity War has pants on fire), but when the audience has been trained on what to expect, it becomes that much more difficult to set the films apart from one another.

This leads directly to the next issue: expectations. The Infinity Saga of the MCU taught moviegoers that the films work together to build up towards a big finish, a la Avengers: Endgame. The Multiverse Saga that the MCU is in now is following that exact same trajectory, with a bunch of movies setting Kang (Jonathan Majors) up as the "new Thanos" that will eventually end with the big event film Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027. Unless you're truly invested in the entire storyline, why waste your time and money on the precursor films when you can see the spectacle of all the heroes on screen at the same time fighting a common enemy? This becomes more clear when you consider that the original lineup of the MCU is either dead (R.I.P., Iron Man [Robert Downey Jr.] and Black Widow [Scarlett Johansson]) or is otherwise no longer present (hey, Steve Rogers [Chris Evans]), barring some weird multiverse resurrection of sorts.

The MCU Has Too Many New Kids on the Block

With the legacy MCU characters now few and far between, the future of the MCU lies with characters the public doesn't know to the same degree of a Captain America or Spider-Man. Even casual comic book fans were unlikely to know who Echo (Alaqua Cox) was prior to Hawkeye, and now, without a significant amount of screen time in that series, Echo's got her own Disney+ series on deck. Ironheart (Dominique Thorne) is in a virtually identical situation. The argument would be that no one knew who the Guardians of the Galaxy were prior to their first film, but back then, obscure characters were a rarity rather than the norm, and the public had an entire film with which to fall in love with them. Characters like Ironheart and Echo seem more like quick introductions to get to more output — and that output, oy vey. One account puts the amount of time to catch up to every single MCU film and TV series at 6,787 minutes. So unless you have watched every single minute of every single MCU project, a film like the upcoming MCU release The Marvels has main characters that may be entirely new to you.

Is the MCU too far gone to rekindle its magic? Not in the least. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the biggest success in what has been a low point in the MCU, proved that a good story — especially a straightforward, different, white hat/black hat one that isn't mired in multiverse gobbledygook — still has the power to draw people in. Should common sense actually win out over dollar signs, reducing the MCU output of both movie and TV stands to restore the quality associated with the franchise, not only with visual effects but the stories and characters as well. If they stop making the Disney+ shows must-watch in order to understand what's happening in the films and vice-versa, they simplify what is already an overly complex narrative. If they insist on introducing relatively unknown characters, then give them the time and devotion, so fans can fall in love with them too, as they succeeded in doing with Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) in Black Widow. Better visual effects don't sell movie tickets on their own, Mr. Iger. MCU movies, like all other movies since the beginning of the film industry, succeed on the basis of bringing something special, something deeper, to the moviegoer's experience.