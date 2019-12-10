Marvel to Officially Shut Down TV Division

0

Marvel Television, the small-screen division of the big, bad, hit comic book IP factory responsible for so many movie sensations and anticipated projects, is shutting down, according to a report from Variety. The Jeph Loeb-led shingle, which many believed to be moving toward redundancy given Kevin Feige‘s promotion as Chief Creative Officer of Marvel, and his plans to make Disney+ shows that directly tie in to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Many positions will be cut, key staff members will be moved, and no more new shows will be developed. However, five shows currently in production will continue forward with their seasons.

These shows are the live-action Helstrom, and the animated Howard the Duck, Hit Monkey, Tigra & Dazzler Show, and M.O.D.O.K. — all being produced for Hulu, the latter four expected to crossover in an event called The Offenders. Hulu Marvel shows have been seen struggling for a moment now, with a Diego Luna-starring Ghost Rider adaptation being completely scrapped before production, and Tigra & Dazzler Show recently firing its entire writing staff, including its showrunner, over creative differences. All of this is in the wake of the abrupt-seeming cancellations of hit Netflix Marvel shows Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and The Punisher. Two Marvel TV shows in the middle of airing seasons — The Runaways and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D — will conclude their series runs simultaneously with the ending of these seasons.

What does this all mean for the shows currently in production, especially for the paused Tigra & Dazzler Show? It’s unclear at the moment. They could only get one contractually obligated season and then stop. They could all quietly (or not-so-quietly) fizzle out before making it to air. Howard the Duck could spend his season making self-aware jokes about the whole thing. They could move shop to Disney+ for later seasons (though their adult-oriented tones might not mesh with the family-friendly content available on that service). Or, some last minute new deal could take place, giving fans room for Marvel shows with a different POV. No matter how this all shakes out, I hope it works out well for fans and creators alike.

For more Marvel TV news, check out the first look at Disney+’s WandaVision. Plus, a look at every Disney+ MCU property being developed.