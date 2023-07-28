Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the finale of Secret Invasion

In another Disney-owned superhero franchise that also coincidentally stars Samuel L. Jackson, the satirical characters of The Incredibles mock super-villain monologues. But thanks to Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) in Secret Invasion's ending, we're left thinking that sometimes we could use a good villain monologue now and then. While the final confrontation between the vengeful G'iah (Emilia Clarke) and the malevolent Gravik is conceptually cool, with each of them having all the powers of nearly all the Avengers, it feels woefully out of place in a show all about espionage and secrecy. Not to mention, it's far too brief.

What makes this low point of an otherwise solid Marvel Cinematic Universe series sting even more is that this fight comes mere moments after one of the show's best moments. After learning that Gravik has slaughtered most, if not all the Skrulls at the base, the villainous shapeshifter delivers a super compelling monologue befitting of a Super Skrull. It's a moment that cements this idea that sometimes verbal confrontations are more engaging, especially regarding Marvel's expansive rogue's gallery.

Gravik's Monologue in 'Secret Invasion's Finale Is His Best Villain Moment

Secret Invasion's big bad has been fairly hit-and-miss, but Gravik's actually never been this dangerous, as evident in his epic monologue to Fury. Complete with a compelling performance from Kingsley Ben-Adir (who is primed to be one of the big breakout stars of the year with this and other projects like Barbie and Bob Marley: One Love), the Gravik we meet in the finale is broken and at his wits' end. His rebellion is crumbling and he knows it, with his only hope of survival being the infamous Harvest, a DNA sample of every single superhuman who was present in the final battle of Avengers: Endgame.

When G'iah arrives at Gravik's base disguised as Nick Fury, Gravik shares more information about himself than ever before. For one, Gravik tells the disguised G'iah that the face he's wearing is the first person he ever killed, with that person also being the first individual that Fury had ordered him to kill. He tells the audience that he was a child turned into a soldier, feeling the intrinsic need to fight for survival in a universe that looks at his kind as if they were parasites and leeches. If President Ritson's (Dermot Mulroney) declaration of war against all extra-terrestrial life is any indication, the radical terrorist may have been right.

The High Evolutionary's Talk With Rocket Raccoon Is Chilling

We got another spectacular example of villain dialogue earlier this year with The High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji) from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The mad scientist's reprehensible actions in the film have cemented him as one of the MCU's most vile villains. Still, his compelling speeches also further illustrate his detachment from reality. One of the earliest examples of this is when The High Evolutionary regales a young Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) with his fascination with art and music, subtly hinting at doing some disgusting art of his own. Another great dialogue sequence is when The High Evolutionary tells Rocket that the Raccoon's scientific advice worked, but instead of being thrilled by the news, he's infuriated that one of his own creations outsmarted him. Really everything that comes out of the Evolutionary's mouth is packed with vile charisma, with a standout line being, "There is no God! That's why I stepped in!"

Thanos Is the Champion of Monologues in 'Avengers: Infinity War'

Villains who monologue also usually end up being the most sympathetic ones (The High Evolutionary being an exception). Thanos the Mad Titan (Josh Brolin) is the epitome of that idea, particularly in Avengers: Infinity War. This installment finally sheds some light on what the purple tyrant is planning for the galaxy. As he says in his intellectual exchange with Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Thanos doesn't view his plan to wipe out half the universe as an act of genocide but as an act of mercy. The universe's materials and resources are finite and overpopulation is decreasing them at a rapid rate. For that, the impossible sacrifice of trillions of lives needed to be made, according to the words of the galactic madman.

Killmonger Makes Some Fair Points in 'Black Panther'

Racism and discrimination are tricky subjects to tackle in blockbuster feature films, but Black Panther does so in spectacular fashion. While the themes are present throughout the film, they are abundantly clear in the character of Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan). The Killmonger may have been radicalized, but the cousin to the royal Wakandan family raises some good points (of course the ones that have nothing to do with his genocidal plans). The aspiring usurper of the Wakandan throne may have turned into what he swore to destroy, but his pure intentions make him one of Marvel's most tragic characters.

Killmonger has spent his entire life struggling with poverty, with his father being murdered by his own royal brother. He grew up in an unforgiving world and a country where racism and discrimination run rampant, with no heroes to step in and stand up for him and his kind. He now sees the chance to balance the seat of power for those who look like him, hoping to use Wakanda's unparalleled military might to take over the globe. The sympathetic villain's downfall is his lust for violence, and his journey ends with him looking over to the sunset, delivering an engaging speech to his cousin T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) to lay his body to rest in the ocean, where his ancestors' bodies and souls reside.

He Who Remains Terrified Us in ‘Loki’ With Only Words

The total opposite of Secret Invasion's final battle is the last episode of Loki, which could be the best conclusion of a Disney+ series yet. No big fights, no garish CGI, it is just a group of characters in a room talking to each other. Here, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) finally come face-to-face with He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors), the one responsible for the TVA's creation.

Later revealed to be a variant of Kang the Conqueror, He Who Remains gives a lengthy speech to the anti-heroes about how fed up he is with controlling the multiverse. His motivation is that, well, he's tired, and wants to eternally rest within the vast cosmos. His jokey demeanor and lack of care for the fate of the timelines somehow make him genuinely terrifying. In fact, He Who Remains is a villain so good that he actually makes his variant look bland in comparison once we finally see him in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

It's taken Marvel a while, but now we're finally getting some really compelling villain characters in the latest MCU projects. Even some of the weaker entries like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Eternals at least have interesting villain characters. We're told that actions speak louder than words, but in the case of Secret Invasion's Gravik and the rest of Marvel's rogues gallery, sometimes some well-written dialogue is just what a good villain needs to be a great villain.