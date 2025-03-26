The live-action Marvel Cinematic Universe may be the biggest adaption of the Marvel Comics world out there, but there have been plenty of other iterations of the universe brought to life through animation. With Marvel's first animated project debuting in 1966, there have been decades upon decades of heroes and villains brought to the screen — some adapted to the MCU, some that have yet to be but are actually perfect for it.

Whether they're a Spider-Man, Iron Man, X-Men villain, or another, the animated iterations of the Marvel world across the decades have featured villains that would be incredible additions to the MCU. With the major motion picture universe consistently growing and heading into new territory with each new franchise entry, there are plenty of opportunities to introduce these wonderful baddies. This list will rank the best animated villains who would make perfect additions to the MCU. There won't be a ranking; instead, the list will celebrate those animated characters who deserve to jump over to live-action.

10 Grim Reaper (Eric Williams)

Not the Grim Reaper you're thinking of...

Image via Marvel Animation

While the Grim Reaper isn't much of a villain worth noting in the comic books, he was brought to television screens in the ever-famous and beloved animated series, Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes, in a way that made him a lot more interesting. This deadly agent of HYDRA, Eric Williams, is equipped with a costume that resembles the Grim Reaper and a deadly scythe to fit the bill.

What makes him perfect for the MCU isn't just the fact that his aesthetic is frightening but because he is essential to the origin of Wonder Man, who's getting a highly anticipated Disney+ miniseries in 2025. Thus, not only is the Grim Reaper perfect for the live-action medium, but there's also a good chance that he will be making an appearance in Wonder Man, anyway.

9 The Living Laser (Arthur Parks)

Talk about an energetic villain!

Image via Marvel Animation

The Living Laser has made numerous appearances all across the Marvel animated board over the years. This Iron Man villain has appeared in shows directly related to the hero, like Iron Man: Armored Adventures and others, including Ultimate Spider-Man. With how much of a powerful foe the Living Laser is, it's a shock that he hasn't made his live-action debut yet.

While he may be primarily an Iron Man villain, the hero's death in the MCU doesn't keep the Living Laser from being a great choice to make an appearance. He could easily become a villain for Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), War Machine (Don Cheadle), and the Avengers as a whole. With how genuinely powerful he is, the Living Laser is a perfect choice to bring immense conflict to the heroes of the MCU next, especially because there are multiple Iron Man-like heroes left in the franchise post-his death.