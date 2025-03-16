Despite being in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since its very first year (2008), this version of Bruce Banner, played by Oscar nominees Edward Norton and Mark Ruffalo, really hasn't gone toe-to-toe with many actual Hulk villains from the comic books. A big reason is because of the messy solo film rights for the character between Marvel Studios and Universal Pictures, meaning Hulk hasn't had a film or story to himself since The Incredible Hulk back in 2008.

This limitation led to several major missed opportunities for Mark Ruffalo's iteration of the character. Edward Norton had the chance to go up against Abomination (Tim Roth) in his film, but Ruffalo hasn't faced any recognizable Hulk villains. However, through his continued inclusion in the MCU via She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and The Avengers franchise, and the new inclusion of his son, the potential is still there for villains to come in and fight Hulk as they were always meant to. This list will discuss the main villains that Ruffalo's Hulk must face in the MCU, whether because of their importance to the character's comic journey or because of their similar power scales.

10 The Leader (Tim Blake Nelson)

Step aside, Cap. It's Hulk's turn!

Despite being the primary antagonist of Captain America: Brave New World, The Leader (Tim Blake Nelson) is traditionally a Hulk villain in the Marvel Comics universe. What makes him so special as a Hulk villain is that the story pins one of the smartest people on the planet against one of the strongest. Both are green, too, which is pretty fun.

If the end of Captain America: Brave New World made anything apparent, it's that The Leader is sticking around and could potentially have a big part in the conflict to come in Avengers: Doomsday based on that end-credits scene. Thus, there still could be a chance for Hulk and this classic comic book villain to face off. They may not have that iconic dynamic anymore, but seeing them on screen together would still be awesome.