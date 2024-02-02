Traditionally, villains are the embodiment of wrongdoing. They often exhibit unhinged, diabolical behavior driven to aim for their own needs and wants. Their freedom to pursue their selfish desires often allows them to be the most memorable aspect of their story: after all, who doesn't love a great villain? However, there are a few villains' whose backstories dictate who they are and why they do what they do.

The difference between a good and a great villain often involves a better understanding of the character's backstory. Those with tragic pasts not only have a personal vendetta but a genuine and sometimes compelling purpose behind their actions, adding depth to their characterizations. The MCU has successfully introduced several layered villains whose tragic past allows viewers to sympathize with them, even if their actions remain reprehensible.

10 Hela

Played by Cate Blanchett

Played by two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett, Hela is the goddess of Death, revealed to be Thor's sister and Odin's firstborn, making her the rightful heir to the throne of Asgard. Hela was an integral part of building Asgard's empire, using violence and ruthlessness to bring the nine realms to Asgard's feet. Once her bloodlust became too much, Odin banished her, tying his life to her imprisonment.

Following her release, Hela attempts to conquer Asgard. It's hard to fault her for it, though; when all you've known is war, and your own father encouraged this savage side, can you really be blamed for acting out on it? Hela was raised to believe war is a part of ruling, and while this doesn't excuse her actions, it does allow context into her storyline.

9 Loki

Played by Tom Hiddleston

Loki is first introduced as Thor's bitter brother, seeking the throne of Asgard. However, it is later revealed that his insecurities are not out of pure jealousy for his more favored brother but in his realization that he didn't fit in the only home he knew. His feelings are legitimized when he learns he was adopted by Odin, who took him from Jotenheim with a purpose in mind. Loki's life began under tragic circumstances as despite being the prince of Jotenhiem, his birth father, Laufey, abandoned him in a temple to die.

After learning the truth, Loki desperately seeks acceptance and validation, seeking power and hoping he can prove himself a great ruler. Throughout his character arc, Loki makes impulsive and reprehensible decisions to prove himself worthy, only to hurt his loved ones. He ultimately redeems himself, and the climactic season 2 finale of Loki provides a perfect closure for the God of Mischief, who's finally at peace with himself.

8 Ghost

Played by Hannah John-Kamen

Ava Star makes her debut as an antagonist in Ant-Man and the Wasp. Plotting to extract the quantum energy from Janet despite learning it could kill her, Ava remains stubborn with her intentions. After her parents were killed in an explosion that resulted in her condition of molecular disequilibrium, Ava was robbed of a family. Instead of being sought treatment, she was weaponized for military use, robbing her of her childhood innocence.

Despite causing calamity on a large scale, Ava's actions were rooted in a drive for survival. Although she harmed those who directly stood in the way of her survival, her plan never aimed to kill or cause any major damage. She immediately turned over a new leaf after Janet healed her, proving she only wanted a chance at surviving. In many ways, the pain she inflicted upon others was a mere attempt to stop her own.

7 Zemo

Played by Daniel Brühl

Zemo is the main antagonist in Captain America: Civil War, where he sows seeds of conflict, distrust, and disputation within the Avengers. After losing his family in the Battle of Sokovia, Zemo was upset to see the Avengers celebrated as heroes around the world while his family's death was treated as nothing more than collateral damage.

Although his actions bordered on malicious, fitting the archetype of a ruthless villain, they were driven by the grief of losing those closest to him. At the root of it, Zemo was just a civilian who suffered great loss, pushed to the breaking point until he finally pushed back. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier continues exploring his story, and while he is no longer hellbent on revenge, his actions remain duplicitous.

6 Wanda Maximoff

Played by Elizabeth Olsen

Introduced in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Wanda Maximoff is among the MCU's most interesting characters. After losing her parents in an explosion, she volunteers with her brother for extreme experimentation. Her childhood trauma and her desire for revenge against Tony Stark radicalized her. However, she later joins the Avengers, determined to do some good with her massive powers.

Wanda became villainous again following Visions' death, as she trapped the citizens of Westview and later went on a vicious hunt for her children in alternate dimensions. However, it's hard not to sympathize with her plight. Not only did she lose her parents and brother, but she was also forced to say goodbye to the love of her life and her kids twice. Although Wanda is seemingly dead following her multiversal hunt for America Chavez, she will undoubtedly return down the line, keeping this fascinating and shifting character in the MCU's ranks for years to come.

5 Nebula

Played by Karen Gillan

Initially a supporting antagonist working alongside Ronan during his plan to annihilate Xandar, Nebula soon becomes a crucial member of the Guardians of the Galaxy. Her villainous actions were not a voluntary choice: after Thanos adopted her, he subjected her to horrible torture, modifying her body and turning her into a living weapon.

Nebula is basically the embodiment of childhood trauma. Her entire life was a competition with Gamora, and her constant losses further angered her, feeding her rage against the world. However, all she ever wanted was a family and a place to call her own, where she could be accepted and embraced. As soon as Nebula is given the chance to escape, her heinous actions come to a standstill.

4 Bucky Barnes, AKA Winter Soldier

Played by Sebastian Stan

The Winter Solider was the code name given to Bucky Barnes as he went on assignments as a trained assassin. HYDRA not only controlled his every move, conditioning him into a weaponized machine, but also robbed him of an individual identity. Under their control, Bucky committed countless assassinations, spending long periods under cryosleep in between missions.

On the contrary, Bucky's actions were that of a hero. He was always there for Steve and successfully overcame his programming when he encountered his childhood friend again. With Black Panther's assistance, Bucky bids adieu to the murderous Winter Soldier, rewriting that title to that of a hero. And while he might never entirely overcome his past, he is now on a firm and decisive path to redemption. Bucky will be back for the upcoming Thunderbolts movie, using his lethal skills for the good guys—well, good-ish, anyway.

3 Taskmaster

Played by Olga Kurylenko

Antonia Dreykov was introduced in Black Widow. Despite, or maybe because she was General Dreykov's daughter, Antonia was not forced to be a participant in the Red Room. However, after becoming critically injured during an assassination attempt on her father, Dreykov took extreme measures to save her life, inserting a chip into her head and numbing her thoughts, emotions, and other senses.

While the process saved her life, Antonia lost herself, becoming weaponized into the Taskmaster. A victim of her own father's corrupt mind, Antonia's controlled actions become despicable. From her accident to the corruption of her mind to the transition of becoming an assassin, not a single choice was Antonia's reflecting the sad, dire consequences of being helpless. Antonia eventually escapes her Taskmaster fate, but the damage inflicted on her psyche is considerable.

2 Erik Killmonger

Played by Michael B. Jordan

Erik Killmonger is arguably one of the most misunderstood villains in the MCU. At a young age, his father died at the hands of his uncle, and he was abandoned with no family in sight. Devasted and bitter, Killmonger eventually became ruthless and radicalized, wanting to liberate his people and resentful against Wakanda's unwillingness to help despite their vast wealth and power.

Convinced he can make better use of Wakanda's resources, Killmonger claims a right to the throne. When looking at things with a cold head, Killmonger has a valid point, and the tragedy of his circumstance only makes him more compelling. Sadly, his story also didn't have a happy ending as he met a brutal end, choosing death over imprisonment and cementing himself as one of Marvel's most fascinating antagonists.

1 Gorr, the God Butcher

Played by Christian Bale

Played by Oscar-winner Christian Bale, Gorr is the antagonist of Thor: Love and Thunder. Grieving the death of his daughter, Love, Gorr becomes bitter towards all gods for neglecting him and his people, wishing to wipe them from existence. Corrupted by the influence of All-Black, the Necrosword, Gorr wages a war against all gods, eventually reaching Thor.

Much of what motivated Gorr's actions was rooted in the arrogance and boastful nature of Rapu, a deity who mocked his devotion and dismissed his plight. Gorr's need for vengeance was driven by the realization that most deities ignored their responsibilities toward others. Eventually, he meets his demise, but not before successfully bringing his daughter back to life, proving his action didn't come from cruelty or power lust but rather from a very misguided sense of divine justice.

