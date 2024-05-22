The Big Picture Vision's MCU character will have his own series helmed by Terry Matalas, with Paul Bettany reprising the role.

Matalas' success with Star Trek: Picard caught Marvel's attention leading to him being tapped as showrunner for the new series.

Details on the plot are still under wraps but the series is slated for Disney+ in 2026.

Fan-favorite MCU character Vision will be officially receiving his own series, with the show set to be helmed by Star Trek: Picard executive producer, Terry Matalas. Variety has also confirmed that Paul Bettany, the man behind the Vision performances in the MCU, will be reprising the role.

Matalas’ work with the recent Star Trek: Picard was heralded by both fans and critics as an almighty success, especially considering his intelligent job bringing back the cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation. This clearly caught the eye of higher-ups at Marvel, especially President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige who is already friends with Matalas, with the two having even appeared on the same podcast. Star Trek: Picard, with the help of Matalas’ wisdom, became an awards darling across its three seasons to date. Alongside ten other nominations, the series walked home with the Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Prosthetics in 2020, with this prize the highlight of the series’ grand achievements.

Vision’s Story Is One of the MCU’s Most Underrated

Built by Ultron, Vision was originally intended to be the strongest asset of the Avenger’s enemies, but, luckily for them, the synthezoid turned good and joined the universe’s greatest heroes, helping them to kill his maker. This would leave him in a prime position to become a main part of the Avenger’s team, although it would be some years until his intricate character possibilities would be given the spotlight.

After many were devastated by Vision losing his life at the hands of Thanos in Infinity War, the events of the WandaVision spin-off would give the writers a chance to give Vision the limelight he deserved, with this coming in the form of a detailed look at his romantic relationship with Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff. During the spin-off, Wanda helps to revive Vision through grief-powered magic, later rebuilding him physically as a ghost version of his identity without the memories of his past. The upcoming Vision series will follow this path, with the story of the pair’s relationship and Vision’s attempts to rebuild his own identity key to the series. Grief may be at play in the upcoming spin-off too, with the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness suggesting Wanda may be dead, although anything is possible in the MCU.

The new Vision series is expected to arrive in 2026. To catch up with Vision’s story to date, check out all episodes of WandaVision on Disney+, streaming now.

