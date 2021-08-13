Editor's note: The following contains light spoilers for Marvel's What If...? Episode 1.

A brand new Marvel TV show is now on Disney+, and in contrast to recent Marvel shows, this one may have you wondering who exactly is onscreen at any given moment. Marvel’s What If…? dives into the multiverse and presents some iconic moments from Marvel Cinematic Universe history with a new twist – what if Peggy Carter had taken the super soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers? Or what if T’Challa had been kidnapped by Yondu instead of Peter Quill? These moments aren’t captured in live-action, but instead in animation which allows Marvel Studios to really visualize how different the MCU would have looked had these events transpired.

The first episode of the series is aptly titled “What If… Captain Carter Were The First Avenger?” and it takes us back to the events of Captain America: The First Avenger. One tiny change in the timeline results in Peggy Carter getting injected with super soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers, and thus “Captain Carter” is born. The story of this first episode covers a lot of the same events from The First Avenger, which means a lot of familiar faces are seen. But who’s that doing the voices of these memorable MCU characters? Are they all the live-action counterparts?

Unfortunately no. Not every MCU actor returned for What If…?, but many did! First, let’s take a look at the What If Episode 1 voice cast of returning MCU performers:

Peggy Carter / Captain Carter – Hayley Atwell

Nick Fury – Samuel L. Jackson

Clint Barton / Hawkeye – Jeremy Renner

Dr. Erskine – Stanley Tucci

Howard Stark – Dominic Cooper

Dum Dum Dugan – Neal McDonough

Bucky Barnes – Sebastian Stan

Arnim Zola – Toby Jones

Image via Marvel Studios

That’s a pretty solid lineup of folks who came back to reprise their roles, namely folks like Tucci and McDonough who only have a line or two.

As for Marvel recastings, the two most notable are Josh Keaton as Steve Rogers and Ross Marquand as Johann Schmidt / Red Skull. We don’t know for sure why Chris Evans didn’t come back to voice Steve Rogers, who still has a solid supporting role in What If…? even if the character doesn’t get the super soldier serum. But it’s possible Evans' contract with Marvel had run out with Avengers: Endgame and the studio and/or Evans didn’t feel like renegotiating. Regardless, veteran voice actor Keaton fills the role nicely.

As for Marquand, this is actually his second time playing Red Skull. Hugo Weaving played the character in the film Captain America: The First Avenger, but said he found Marvel “impossible” when negotiating to reprise his role in Avengers: Infinity War and decided against it, adding, “I didn’t really wanna do it that much, but I would have done it.” So for Infinity War, Marvel cast actor Ross Marquand to play a live-action version of Red Skull instead of Weaving, and he did such a good job they brought him back as a voice actor for What If…?

But What If…? also features brand new characters which provided brand new voice acting opportunities. First and foremost there’s Jeffrey Wright as The Watcher, a being who can see all versions of the multiverse, and who serves as the show’s narrator. And then Bradley Whitford voices Colonel Flynn, who serves as a misogynistic antagonist to Captain Carter as she tries to fight against Hydra. Additionally, SNL alum Darrell Hammond plays a Nazi General and Isaac Robinson-Smith voices a character named Brick.

Additional voices for What If Episode 1 include Andreas Beckett, David Cowbill, Terri Douglas, Matthew Lindquist, Arthur Ortiz, Helen Sadler, Shane Sweet, and Matthew Wood.

