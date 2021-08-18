Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Marvel’s What If…? Episode 2

The second episode of Marvel’s new animated series What If…? is a star-studded affair, and posits a wildly different version of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Indeed, the entire conceit of What If…? is that the Marvel Studios-produced series dives into the multiverse to see how small differences can drastically change other timelines. Episode 1 found Peggy Carter taking the super soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers and offering up an alternative version of the events from Captain America: The First Avenger, but Episode 2 – which is titled “What If T’Challa Became Star-Lord?” – presents an even wilder timeline.

In this episode, Yondu picked up T’Challa as a young boy on Earth instead of Peter Quill, and thus T’Challa became Star-Lord. But What If…? reveals that had T’Challa spent his life under Yondu’s tutelage, Star-Lord actually would have become a household name, and he would have assembled a very different Guardians of the Galaxy – one that includes Thanos himself as a member.

Yes indeed, What If Episode 2 actually shows Thanos as a kind-of good guy, even offering up jokes about his Thanos snap “idea” that, in this timeline, he never actually acted on.

Given that What If doesn’t bring back everyone from the live-action MCU, you may be wondering which Marvel Cinematic Universe actors are actually part of the What If voice cast. First, let’s take a look at who returned to reprise their roles. Here are the MCU actors who provided voices for their characters in Marvel’s What If…? Episode 2:

Star Lord T’Challa – Chadwick Boseman

Nebula – Karen Gillan

Yondu – Michael Rooker

Korath – Djimon Hounsou

T’Chaka – John Kani

Thanos – Josh Brolin

The Collector – Benicio Del Toro

Ego – Kurt Russell

Kraglin – Sean Gunn

Taserface – Chris Sullivan

Howard the Duck – Seth Green

Okoye – Danai Gurira

Carina – Ophelia Lovibond

Proxmia Midnight – Carrie Coon

Ebony Maw – Tom Vaghan-Lawlord

Obviously the biggest name returning here is Chadwick Boseman, and sadly What If…? marks his final performance as T’Challa before his death last year. But this episode serves as a wonderful tribute to his talents.

It’s also surprising to see folks like Josh Brolin return to voice a very different version of Thanos, but also actors like Carrie Coon and John Kani return for what ultimately amounts to a couple of lines.

As for who did not return, Chris Pratt and Dave Bautista do not voice Peter Quill and Drax the Destroyer, respectively. We don’t know exactly why, but Bautista previously took to Twitter to say he wasn’t even asked if he wanted to voice Drax in the series, noting that he would have said yes. Those roles are voiced by the following:

Drax & Corvus Glaive – Fred Tatasciore

Peter Quill – Brian T. Delaney

It’s possible the reason for Pratt and Bautista’s absences has to do with their Marvel contracts, although they are slated to reprise their roles in live-action form in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

In addition to Jeffrey Wright as The Watcher, additional voices for What If? Episode 2 include:

Dave Boat

Terri Douglas

Don Fullilove

Piotr Michael

Michael Ralph

David Sobolov

Debra Wilson

Matthew Wood

Michael Woodley

