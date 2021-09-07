Mark Ruffalo revealed a new clip for tomorrow’s episode of What If...?, which will explore a timeline where Marvel’s greatest heroes became blood-thirsty zombies.

The clip brings us back to Avengers: Infinity War, at the exact moment where Ebony Maw (Tom Vaughan-Lawlor) and Cull Obsidian (Terry Notary) arrive in New York to recover Doctor Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) Time Stone. In the alternative timeline, Bruce Banner (Ruffalo) rushes out to meet the villains, but the Hulk still refuses to come out to fight. Instead of Strange being kidnapped, however, magic portals open all around the villains, and Iron Man, Wong, and Strange himself show up to completely eradicate the members of the Black Order. Banner watches the brutality of the attack and feels that something’s wrong. When the dust has settled, a closer look at Iron Man’s face reveals the origin of the issue, as the Avenger is unquestionable a zombie.

Now that Loki unleashed alternate MCU timelines, What If..? shows us alternated corners of the Universe where everything is possible. The series already made Peggy Carter the Captain after taking the supersoldier serum and features Chadwick Boseman's post-mortem voice acting as four different T'Challa Variants. This week’s episode will adapt the classic Marvel Zombies storyline while also showing Spider-Man hunting zombies while wearing Doctor Strange’s Cloak of Levitation. All these events are considered canon, as the MCU prepares to explore the multiverse in upcoming theater releases such as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

New What If...?’s episodes debut on Disney+ weekly every Wednesday. Check the new clip for tomorrow’s episode below.

