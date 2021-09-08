Editor’s note: The following contains What If Episode 5 spoilers.

A star-studded new episode of Marvel’s What If…? has been released, and with it no doubt come questions as to who’s voicing who. What If Episode 5, aptly named “What If… Zombies?,” covers the early events of Avengers: Infinity War from Bruce Banner’s point of view as Jeffrey Wright’s The Watcher watches on. Except when Bruce arrives on Earth to warn that Thanos is coming, he finds that almost everyone – including most of the Avengers – have been turned into zombies.

To that end, he teams up with the remaining humans – which includes Hope Van Dyne, Scott Lang, and Vision – to try to find a way out of this zombie-infested zone.



While zombies may suggest not much voice acting is required, this episode actually features a bevy of MCU characters in human form. However, not all of them are voiced by their live-action counterparts. First up, here’s which MCU actors reprise their voice roles in What If Episode 5:

Bruce Banner – Mark Ruffalo

T’Challa / Black Panther – Chadwick Boseman

Vision – Paul Bettany

Bucky Barnes – Sebastian Stan

Hope Van Dyne / Wasp – Evangeline Lilly

Scott Lang / Ant-Man – Paul Rudd

Happy Hogan / Zombie Happy – Jon Favreau

Okoye – Danai Gurira

Sharon Carter – Emily VanCamp

Kurt – David Dastmalchian

Ebony Maw – Tom Vaughan-Lawlor

As you can see, plenty of MCU actors reprised their roles here. As has been evident in previous episodes, actors who have upcoming Marvel TV shows or movies are more likely to return than those who do not, likely because as part of their contracts for, say, Ruffalo’s return in the She-Hulk series or Bettany’s return in WandaVision or Rudd’s return in Ant-Man 3, Marvel also signed them up for What If?

To that end, here are the characters voiced by different actors:

Peter Parker / Spider-Man – Hudson Thames

Steve Rogers / Captain America – Josh Keaton

We already saw that Chris Evans did not reprise his role as Steve Rogers in the first episode of What If, again because his contract with Marvel Studios concluded with Avengers: Endgame. But in this episode we also see that Tom Holland is not back as Spider-Man, although this isn’t really all that surprising. Holland is actually under contract with Sony Pictures to play Spider-Man, and Sony’s co-production deal with Marvel Studios on the Spider-Man movies essentially loans Holland out for a set number of appearances in other films – like Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. And we know that Holland’s current contract to play Spider-Man ended with his work in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home, so trying to add a voice performance in a Marvel Studios TV show was likely one obstacle too many.

