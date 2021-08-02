The latest Marvel show coming to us is What If...? and with it, new fascinating Marvel Legends figures of some of our favorite characters! Each costing $23 dollars, the Hasbro figures give us a look into the animated show and the series that asks us important questions, like... what if T'Challa was Star-Lord instead?

Premiering on Disney+ on August 11, the series will include some of our favorite actors from the Marvel Cinematic Universe playing their roles — like Peggy Carter herself Hayley Atwell, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, and, of course, the final performance of Chadwick Boseman as the King of Wakanda, T'Challa.

One of the most exciting figures is that of Peggy Carter. Her episode gives us the idea that Peggy is the one who becomes Cap instead of Steve Rogers and the figure has her posing with the Union Jack flag on her shield. The other figures include a zombie hunter version of Spider-Man, Nebula in a heist look, T'Challa as Star-Lord, zombie Captain America, and Doctor Strange Supreme.

One of the figures is also the Hydra Stomper, which is priced at $53 and is the most expensive of the figures. The figure is described as follows on the website: "In the universe you know, Steve Rogers was the first Avenger, Captain America. In this universe, Steve is injured and fights in “The Hydra Stomper”, an Iron Man armor created by Howard Stark." So we can own the first Iron Man armor but this time, crafted by Dominic Cooper's Howard Stark instead of Tony in the middle of the desert.

Each of these toys provide a look into the series but also have multiple accessories depending and some include a Build-a-Figure part aspect to the Legends figure. They're affordable, fun, and a look into the characters we know and love. And who doesn't want Peggy Carter's Union Jack shield to add to their collection?

What If...? premieres on Disney+ on August 11 and these figures are the perfect way of celebrating the show and your favorite characters. Check out some more images of the new What If...? figures below.

