The Big Picture Marvel Studios continues its tradition of releasing new Marvel Cinematic Universe projects during the winter holidays with the return of What If...? season 2.

What If...? is an animated anthology series that explores alternate timelines in the multiverse, depicting how specific moments in the MCU could have played out differently.

The first season introduced key new variants to the Marvel multiverse, featured a fight to save the multiverse from an evil Ultron, and left viewers with questions about how the Watcher fits into the upcoming season.

Marvel Studios seems to be making a tradition out of gifting fans a new Marvel Cinematic Universe project during the winter holidays every year. Two years ago, Hawkeye followed Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) as they took on a criminal conspiracy while trying to get Clint home for Christmas. Last year, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special saw the titular team and their alien friends getting into the festive spirit in a characteristically unusual fashion.

This year the tradition will be continued by the return of What If…? The second season of the franchise’s first animated series will premiere on December 22, with one new episode released every day for the next nine days, with the appropriately themed “What If… Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?” arriving on Christmas Eve. Although, like the Marvel Comics of the same name it’s inspired by, What If…? is mostly an anthology series, the first season did feature some serialized elements, and it’s confirmed that the second season will do so as well. Given that, here are the details from the first season that seem most likely to be relevant to the new episodes.

What Is 'What If...?' About?

What If…? depicts various alternate realities from across the Marvel multiverse, in which recognizable storylines from the films play out differently than they did in the MCU’s main 616 universe. As in the comics, these alternate stories are viewed and narrated by the Watcher (Jeffrey Wright), a member of an immensely powerful alien species. The Watcher is sworn not to interfere in the dramatic events he witnesses, but as he gets more emotionally invested in the stories of the heroes and other characters throughout the season, it becomes increasingly difficult for him to resist the temptation to do so. Although a few MCU cast members, including original Avengers stars Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johannsson, and Chris Evans, did not return to voice their respective characters, many of their co-stars, including equally famous fan-favorites like Chris Hemsworth, Samuel L. Jackson, and the late Chadwick Boseman, did, with the latter winning a posthumous Emmy award for his vocal performance.

'What If...?' Introduced Key New Variants to the Marvel Multiverse

The series’ first episode depicted an alternate version of the film Captain America: The First Avenger in which Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) was injected with Abraham Erskine’s (Stanley Tucci), super-soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers (Josh Keaton), who was injured in a Hydra attack. Despite facing systemic sexism which initially prevented her from serving in combat, Peggy eventually defies the system and becomes the World War II-era superhero, Captain Carter, much like the Steve from Earth-616 became Captain America. During the war, Peggy leads the Howling Commandos, which on her Earth include Steve, who operates an Iron Man-like suit of armor known as the Hydra Stomper, created by Howard Stark (Dominic Cooper). After the Red Skull (Ross Marquand) obtains the Tesseract, Peggy and her troops launch a desperate mission to stop his doomsday plot, which in this universe is unleashing an interdimensional monster, rather than the elaborate airborne bombing raid he planned in The First Avenger. Ultimately, Peggy sacrifices herself, pushing the monster back through the Tesseract-created portal it had emerged from, even though it takes her with it. She emerges in a S.H.I.E.L.D facility nearly 70 years later, where she is greeted by variants of Clint and Nick Fury (Jackson).

The fourth episode depicted a universe in which Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams), accepts Stephen Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) invitation to be his guest at a ceremony in which he was being honored, rather than turning him down as she did in the first Doctor Strange film. When the car crash that damaged 616-Stephen’s hands occurs, it instead results in Christine’s death. Although the Strange variant goes on to become a sorcerer like his doppelgänger, he is eventually overcome by grief and attempts to use the Eye of Agamotto/the Time Stone to change history and save Christine. After she repeatedly dies, no matter how he changes events, a vision of the Ancient One (Tilda Swinton) tells Strange that her death is an “absolute point” in the timeline and that preventing it would cause a universe-ending paradox. Still unable to deal with his grief, Strange turns to dark magic, absorbing various mystical beings and their powers to give himself the strength to break the absolute point, becoming a monstrous creature called Strange Supreme in the process. Although he briefly manages to bring Christine back, doing so causes his entire universe, including her, to be erased from existence, leaving only Strange himself surviving in a small pocket dimension. Before this happens, Strange, who had grown powerful enough to notice the Watcher, pleads with him to help save his world, but the Watcher refuses.

The sixth episode was set in a universe where N’Jadaka, also known as Erik “Killmonger” Stevens (Michael B. Jordan), the Wakandan exile and cousin of T’Challa/Black Panther (Boseman) who became his archenemy in the Black Panther film, rescued Tony Stark (Mick Wingert) from the Ten Rings’ attack in Afghanistan, preventing him from becoming Iron Man like his main universe counterpart. Killmonger used his resulting friendship with Tony to manipulate Stark Industries and the U.S. government into going to war with Wakanda. After killing Tony, James “Rhodey” Rhodes (Don Cheadle), and T’Challa, whom he framed Wakanda and the U.S. for, respectively, Killmonger revealed himself to Wakanda’s royal family and helped them defeat the Vibranium drones the U.S. military was using to attack, with the Wakandans unaware that Killmonger himself had created the drones with Tony. This ingratiated him to the Wakandans and his uncle, King T’Chaka (John Kani) named Killmonger the new Black Panther. However, T’Challa’s younger sister, Shuri (Ozioma Akagha) discovered evidence of his manipulations and shared it with Pepper Potts (Beth Hoyt), Tony’s assistant, who herself had been suspicious of Killmonger.

'What If...?' Season 1 Ended With a Fight to Save the Multiverse

Image via Disney+

The season’s final three episodes introduced a variant of Ultron (Ross Marquand) that successfully uploaded himself onto the Vibranium body that would be used to create the Vision (Paul Bettany) in the main universe. After killing most of humanity and obtaining the Infinity Stones, this Ultron easily conquers most of his universe. Eventually, he also grows powerful enough to notice the Watcher and attacks him, seeking to spread his perverse version of “peace” throughout the entire multiverse. After narrowly escaping, the Watcher assembles a team made up of the protagonists from many of the series’ episodes, along with a variant of Gamora (Cynthia McWilliams) that was set to be introduced in an episode that wound up being delayed until the second season. Dubbed the Guardians of the Multiverse, the team agrees to take on Ultron. During their battle, a variant of Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Lake Bell) infects Ultron with another AI, that of Hydra scientist Arnim Zola (Toby Jones), which manages to destroy Ultron’s mind.

However, while he is doing so, Killmonger takes the Stones and urges the other Guardians to join him in using their power to remake their worlds as they see fit. Zola, now in control of the Vision body, tries to take the Stones back and, while the two villains fight, Strange Supreme and the Watcher, who had foreseen all these events, manage to imprison them in a pocket dimension, with Strange agreeing to watch over them. With the multiverse safe, the Watcher returns the Guardians to their home worlds, except for Natasha, who he sends to a world shown in the third episode in which her counterpart and many other Avengers were murdered, but Fury, Captain America, and Captain Marvel (Alexandra Daniels) continue to fight to protect the world from Loki (Tom Hiddleston). In the mid-credits scene of the final episode, upon returning to her universe, Captain Carter reunites with Natasha and the pair find the Hydra Stomper stored on a ship being raided by pirates, with Natasha saying that there is someone inside the armor.

What's Next for 'What If...?'?

While Season 2 will explore new worlds and variants, including the entirely new character Kahhori, it is confirmed that some storylines from the first season will continue. The list of episodes for the new season shows that Episodes 4 and 9 are titled “What If… Captain Carter Fought the Hydra Stomper?” and “What If… Strange Supreme Intervened?” respectively. The former will likely be Captain Carter’s equivalent of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, with Steve possibly taking the role of Hydra’s brainwashed soldier that Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) played in the main universe. The story of the latter, which will serve as the season finale, is harder to predict. The trailer for Season 2 does show a version of Killmonger, and while it’s not confirmed it’s the same one from Season 1, it would make sense for him and possibly Zola to escape if Strange’s attention is diverted by a new threat, as the title suggests it will be. Arguably the biggest question about the new season, however, is how the Watcher himself will fit into it. At the end of Season 1, he resolves to continue protecting the multiverse and the trailer for Season 2 features him saying “I don't think I can bear to narrate what might happen next,”, so him going back to being a passive observer would be a disappointing regression for his character. But it will be challenging for the creators to involve him more directly in future conflicts, given his godlike power, which should logically allow him to neutralize most threats less severe than the likes of the Ultron variant with ease. But to see how his story and those of the other returning characters progress, there’s nothing fans can do but tune in when the new season premieres.

