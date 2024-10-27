What out, "Rodgers: The Musical"! There's a new musical set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (or Multiverse) that is on the way. Marvel Studios Animation's flagship animated series, What If...?, is set to conclude with its third and final season, meaning The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) will be taking audiences on one final round of tours through the Multiverse. We already know that the upcoming season will feature a road trip with Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) and Red Guardian (David Harbour) and a mech battle featuring a new Avengers team, but thanks to screenwriter Matt Chauncey, we now know a third type of wild episode fans can expect to see.

While speaking at the 2024 Lightbox Expo What If...? and X-Men '97 Season 3 writer Matt Chauncey shared some new details for the third and final season of What If...? Among several other details, Chauncey also revealed that an episode in the style of "a 1930s screwball musical" will be a part of Season 3. Musical episodes are a practical (if not somewhat contentious) institution for long-running television shows, with examples including Scrubs and Only Murders in the Building (though the latter was kind of a whole musical season). Marvel's competitor of DC even has a few, with shows like Batman: The Brave and the Bold and The Flash getting the musical treatment at least once.

In addition to the revelation of a musical episode, Chauncey also teased what characters fans can expect to see in Season 3 of What If...? Chauncey revealed that What If...? Season 3 will feature an entirely original character created specifically for the show, which was the case for the Mutliverse-hopping hero Kahhori (Devery Jacobs) in What If...? Season 2. Chauncey also teased that an established MCU character who has not appeared in the show yet will arrive in Season 3. Who he is referring to isn't known, although we did learn at D23 that Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac) will make an appearance.

What Else is Marvel Studios Animation Working On?

Even though What If...? may be coming to an end, Marvel Studios Animation is far from being done with developing Marvel stories. The What If...? multiverse itself will be expanding with a new spin-off series, Marvel Zombies, which will be the studio's first-ever TV-MA animated series. Also in the works is the debut season of a new anthology series titled Eyes of Wakanda and two more seasons of the critically acclaimed X-Men '97.

What If...? Season 3 is expected to premiere in 2025, with Seasons 1 and 2 now available to stream on Disney+.

