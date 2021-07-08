Disney+ has unveiled the official trailer for Marvel's animated series What If…?, which reimagines famous events from films in the MCU.

Creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities, What If…? features fan-favorite characters such as Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Thor, Killmonger, Yondu and Peggy Carter, who introduces herself as Captain Carter in this trailer. Heck, even Howard the Duck makes an appearance!

The new series, directed by Bryan Andrews with AC Bradley as head writer, features signature MCU action with a curious twist. Now, I may not be a huge Marvel fan or a big animation guy, but this show certainly looks interesting and it gives the studio a chance to experiment with storytelling and random superhero pairings. I just wish Marvel had employed different animation styles for various episodes, similar to Netflix's gorgeous Love, Death and Robots anthology series.

Image via Marvel Studios

RELATED: Marvel Television Announces 'Howard the Duck', 'M.O.D.O.K.' Animated Series & More on Hulu

What If...? features the voice of Chadwick Boseman, who recorded his lines as T'Challa prior to his death last August. It feels weird that Boseman's last project finds the actor in animated form, but it's fitting that T'Challa be his final role, as great as his Oscar-nominated performance was in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

Other stars who lent their voice to the series include Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Michael B. Jordan (Killmonger), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier) Michael Douglas (Hank Pym), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Michael Rooker (Yondu), Hayley Atwell (Peggy Carter), Dominic Cooper (Howard Stark), Taika Waititi (Korg), Jeff Goldblum (Grandmaster), Toby Jones (Arnim Zola) and Frank Grillo (Crossbones), among others.

Meanwhile, Jeffrey Wright will voice The Watcher, a character first introduced in the Fantastic Four comics who observes the multiverse from afar. Marvel Studios' first-ever animated series launches on Disney+ on Wednesday, Aug. 11 so check out the trailer below, because you never know what might happen if you don't. What if... indeed!

KEEP READING: Exclusive: Frank Grillo Returning to MCU as Crossbones in 'What If...?'

Share Share Tweet Email

Kristen Bell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste Get Rich With a Coupon Scam in First Trailer for ‘Queenpins’ The coupon heist film also stars Vince Vaughn and Paul Walter Hauser.

Read Next

Jeff Sneider (1786 Articles Published) Jeff Sneider is the Senior Film Reporter at Collider, where he breaks film and television news and curates the Up-and-Comer of the Month column in addition to hosting The Sneider Cut podcast and the awards-themed series For Your Consideration with Scott Mantz and Perri Nemiroff. A graduate of NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, Jeff started his career at Ain't It Cool News before moving to Los Angeles to write for Variety and later, TheWrap and Mashable. Jeff also served as Editor in Chief of The Tracking Board and has contributed to MTV Movies Blog, Hollywood Life magazine, Washington Square News and the Colorado Springs Independent. His Oscar picks have appeared on the LA Times' Envelope site, and he agrees with screenwriter William Goldman who famously said of Hollywood, "nobody knows anything." Jeff hails from Needham, Massachusetts and has never eaten a salad. He can be found on Twitter, Instagram, Cameo and Blogspot by searching his nom de plume @TheInSneider. More From Jeff Sneider