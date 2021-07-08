Disney+ has unveiled the official trailer for Marvel's animated series What If…?, which reimagines famous events from films in the MCU.
Creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities, What If…? features fan-favorite characters such as Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Thor, Killmonger, Yondu and Peggy Carter, who introduces herself as Captain Carter in this trailer. Heck, even Howard the Duck makes an appearance!
The new series, directed by Bryan Andrews with AC Bradley as head writer, features signature MCU action with a curious twist. Now, I may not be a huge Marvel fan or a big animation guy, but this show certainly looks interesting and it gives the studio a chance to experiment with storytelling and random superhero pairings. I just wish Marvel had employed different animation styles for various episodes, similar to Netflix's gorgeous Love, Death and Robots anthology series.
What If...? features the voice of Chadwick Boseman, who recorded his lines as T'Challa prior to his death last August. It feels weird that Boseman's last project finds the actor in animated form, but it's fitting that T'Challa be his final role, as great as his Oscar-nominated performance was in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.
Other stars who lent their voice to the series include Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Michael B. Jordan (Killmonger), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier) Michael Douglas (Hank Pym), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Michael Rooker (Yondu), Hayley Atwell (Peggy Carter), Dominic Cooper (Howard Stark), Taika Waititi (Korg), Jeff Goldblum (Grandmaster), Toby Jones (Arnim Zola) and Frank Grillo (Crossbones), among others.
Meanwhile, Jeffrey Wright will voice The Watcher, a character first introduced in the Fantastic Four comics who observes the multiverse from afar. Marvel Studios' first-ever animated series launches on Disney+ on Wednesday, Aug. 11 so check out the trailer below, because you never know what might happen if you don't. What if... indeed!
