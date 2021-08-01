If you thought Avengers: Endgame was the most star-studded affair in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, then brace yourself for the Disney Plus series What If...?, which premieres on August 11. The franchise's first canonical animation draws inspiration from the beloved comic book series of the same name, reimagined with Jeffrey Wright voicing The Watcher, an all-powerful entity who acts as our guide to the weird and wonderful scenarios that could unfold if a couple of minor events turned out differently.

As glimpsed in the recent trailer, at various points we'll be seeing Michael B. Jordan's Killmonger save the life of Tony Stark, who isn't voiced by Robert Downey Jr., while Hayley Atwell's Peggy Carter will be given the super soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers, except Chris Evans isn't around, either. The most bittersweet moment will feature Chadwick Boseman's final performance, which images what would have happened had Black Panther's T'Challa been scurried off into space by Guardians of the Galaxy's Yondu instead of Peter Quill.

Image via Marvel Studios

RELATED: First 'Marvel's What If...?' Social Reactions Call It a Fun and Twisty Addition to the MCU

Downey Jr., Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Brie Larson, Elizabeth Olsen and Tom Holland are some notable absentees, but the cast of What If...? is hardly lacking when it comes to star power. As well as the aforementioned Jordan, Atwell and Boseman, the full roster has been unveiled, and it's nothing short of mind-boggling when you consider the sheer volume of A-list talent set to lend their vocals to at least one episode.

That list includes... deep breath... Andy Serkis (Ulysses Klaue), Angela Bassett (Ramonda), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Benedict Wong (Wong), Benicio Del Toro (The Collector), Bradley Whitford (John Flynn), Carrie Coon (Proxima Midnight), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Chris Sullivan (Taserface), Clancy Brown (Surtur), Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill), Danai Gurira (Okoye), David Dastmalchian (Kurt), Djimon Hounsou (Korath the Pursuer), Dominic Cooper (Howard Stark), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Emily VanCamp (Sharon Carter), Evangeline Lilly (Wasp), Frank Grillo (Crossbones), Georges St-Pierre (Batroc), Jaimie Alexander (Sif), Jeff Goldblum (Grandmaster), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), John Kani (T'Chaka), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Kat Dennings (Darcy Lewis), Kurt Russell (Ego), Leslie Bibb (Christine Everheart), Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner), Michael Douglas (Hank Pym), Michael Rooker (Yondu), Natalie Portman (Thor), Neal McDonough (Dum Dum Dugan), Ophelia Lovibond (Carina), Paul Bettany (Vision), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Rachel House (Topaz), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Sean Gunn (Kraglin), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes), Seth Green (Howard the Duck), Stanley Tucci (Abraham Erskine), Taika Waititi (Korg), Tilda Swinton (The Ancient One), Toby Jones (Arnim Zola), Tom Hiddleston (Loki) and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor (Ebony Maw).

That makes Endgame's all-star lineup look like a chamber piece by comparison, and we'll see how they all fit into the bigger picture when Marvel's What If...? premieres on Disney Plus on August 11.

KEEP READING: Here's What's New on Disney+ in August 2021

Share Share Tweet Email

New 'Digimon Adventure 02' Anime Movie Announced Based on Sequel Series The movie will reunite the writer and director of 'Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna.'

Read Next