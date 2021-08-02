Hot Line revealed a new 1/6 scale figure of Zombie Hunter Spider-Man, one of the many alternate dimension characters to be introduced by Marvel’s What If…?, the upcoming MCU animated series that’ll explore the multiverse. While a LEGO Minifigures set already teased the presence of a Zombie Hunter Spider-Man, the new Hot Line figure allows us to see the character in all its weird glory.

The new figure will come with multiple interchangeable eyepieces to create different combinations of expressions, besides a flexible body that allows different poses. Other interchangeable accessories include multiple hands to recreate signature poses, assorted swap-out web effects, and a dynamic figure display stand. What’s most interesting, though, is that the press release for the new figure also confirms the cape Spidey is using is indeed the Cloak of Levitation, a mystical artifact used by Doctor Strange.

Image via Hot Toys

RELATED:‌ First 'Marvel's What If...?' Social Reactions Call It a Fun and Twisty Addition to the MCU

We still don’t know if the Zombie Hunter Spider-Man will also be a master of the mystical arts or if he’ll just recover the Cloak of Levitation from Stephen Strange (un)dead body. However, Spidey will have to face some powerful enemies on What If…?, since the animated series trailer shows us both a Zombie Captain America and a Zombie Iron Man.

Inspired by the Marvel comics of the same name, What If…? will explore how small changes on crucial moments of the MCU can snowball in whole different universes. Besides making Spider-Man deal with a zombie outbreak, What If…? will also explore a Variant of T’Challa that becomes Star-Lord, and a Variant of Peggy Carter that takes the supersoldier serum and becomes the Captain. It’s undoubtedly going to be a wild ride, one a lot more relevant to the future of the MCU than we first thought since Loki unleashed alternate MCU timelines.

Marvel's What If...? premieres on Disney Plus on August 11, with new episodes coming out every Wednesday.

Image via Hot Toys

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ Here Are All the Marvel Actors Doing Voices in ‘What If…?’

Share Share Tweet Email

How David Ayer’s ‘Suicide Squad’ Went From Promising DC Franchise-Starter to Frazzled Dud How and why did WB turn Ayer's "soulful drama" into a frantic comedy?

Read Next