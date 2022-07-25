Heads up Funko Pop and Marvel fans alike! Funko has just announced new additions to their Marvel Studios Select Collection. The newest additions to this collection feature Marvel heroes in new blacklight designs and are currently available for pre-order.

Characters included in the newest addition to this collection are Black Panther's Shuri, the princess of Wakanda and prolific inventor, Guardians of the Galaxy's Gamora and her part-cyborg sister Nebula, Ant-Man and the Wasp's Wasp, Thor's Valkyrie, and Iron Man's Rescue. The characters will be available in the signature vinyl bobbleheads, as well as in t-shirt form, and in pins, glasses, socks, as well as a backpack. All items in the collection will be available exclusively at Target.

Images of the new items, which are now available for pre-order, were also released today. The pictures give us a first look at the ultra-saturated colors of the new blacklight figures. Black Panther's Shuri is seen in neon blue, purple, green, and pink, in a fighting stance. Gamora and Nebula, Thanos' two daughters are shown in their signature green and blue respectively, but turned up a notch and given neon highlights on their figures. Valkyrie, whose figure is pink, is riding on her horse, holding a spear, and Rescue is shown in her Iron-suit in purple and yellow with blue detailing. These blacklight renditions of these characters are also featured in pin form.

Image via Marvel Studios

RELATED:

Funko Reveals 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Pops at SDCC 2022

A list of the exact items in the collection includes:

POP Marvel: Marvel Studios' Black Panther - Shuri (Blacklight) POP Marvel: Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 - Gamora and Nebula 2PK (Blacklight) POP Marvel: Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and The Wasp - Wasp (Blacklight) POP Rides: Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame - Valkyrie's Flight (Blacklight) POP & TEE: Marvel Studios' Infinity Saga- Rescue (Blacklight) Available in Various Sizes Marvel Studios' Infinity Saga - Blacklight Pin Set (6 piece) Marvel Studios' Infinity Saga - Blacklight LPP Marvel Studios' Infinity Saga - Blacklight Drinking Glasses Marvel Studios' Infinity Saga - Blacklight Socks Marvel Studios' Infinity Saga - Blacklight Backpack

The Marvel Studios Selects Funko collection is a collaboration between Funko, Marvel, and Target. On the last Monday of each month, the collection releases new exclusive Funko collectibles in varying forms. Each collection features a variety of Marvel heroes and villains from both Marvel Studios films and Disney+ shows. You can check in each month for a new collection. The newest figures are now available to pre-order. You can see the images from the new collection below: