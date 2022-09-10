Love PokémonGo and wish that you could be a Marvel hero in the same way that you're a Pokémon master then you're in luck! MARVEL World of Heroes just revealed their first trailer and it should have every Marvel fan excited to get outside and be their favorite heroes! The collaboration between Niantic labs and Marvel Games brings the joy that users had with PokémonGo to the Marvel world and it does seem like a perfect fit. And, much like those of us who caught our favorites (like Pikachu) and trained them, users can get points as they level up and unlock new challenges, abilities, team-ups, and so much more!

The information for the game (from the YouTube trailer) is as follows: "In MARVEL World of Heroes, players can create their own unique Super Hero identity and origin story. Players will need to patrol their neighborhoods to foil crimes, complete Super Hero missions, and thwart interdimensional threats. As players level up, they will unlock equipment and abilities, and will team up with Marvel Super Heroes such as Spider-Man, Wolverine, Captain America and others to battle iconic Super Villains and save the Multiverse from cosmic and earthbound threats."

You can currently pre-register for the game at MarvelWOH.com and honestly, if this game is even half as fun as PokémonGo still is, it is going to be worth it.

The thing about games like PokémonGo is that it isn't just about getting users outside. You end up getting to work with your friends to complete tasks and that does bring a different level of joy to the game. What's more, you get to team up with your favorite Marvel heroes.

Plus, who among us hasn't wished we could be in the battle against the villains that Captain America, Iron Man, and the Avengers take on? Didn't we all watch Avengers: Endgame and wish that we were on that battlefield taking on Thanos as Cap said "Avengers Assemble"? While our heroes might not be real, this is the closest chance some of us have to fighting alongside with them and so I personally can't wait to get to go around playing MARVEL World of Heroes. They just better have Wanda Maximoff in the mix.

