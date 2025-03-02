Spider-Man: No Way Home was a huge success for Marvel and Sony, tying together every live-action Spider-Man in one heartwarming story. It’s hard to deny the film was incredible on first viewing, tugging at the heartstrings of multiple generations of Spider-Man fans, with great performances from the returning cast. Fan favorites like Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) and Doc Ock (Alfred Molina) were done justice, while less popular characters like Electro (Jamie Foxx) and Lizard (Rhys Ifans) got a chance to charm audiences.

‘No Way Home’ Set a New Standard for Marvel

Image via Sony Pictures

While Spider-Man: No Way Home seemed great at the time, every rewatch highlights the movie’s glaring problems. Not only is it the seventh highest-grossing film of all time, it’s the biggest MCU film aside from the last two Avengers movies. That kind of success can’t go unnoticed by Marvel, and like with most comic book movies, the studio took the wrong lesson away from it.

It's harder to enjoy No Way Home with every rewatch. The CGI is subpar for a project of this scale, and there are too many moments of silence where the filmmakers have paused for applause. The film is also riddled with plotholes due to vague time-travel shenanigans that desperately try to justify the incursions between characters, making it a hard watch for new viewers who are just tuning in to the franchise. No Way Home set a new standard for the MCU that Marvel Studios clung onto throughout Phases 4 & 5. Bringing back old cast members and filling movies with cameos became their priority. This resulted in big-name actors popping up for reasons that don’t serve the story, turning movies into soulless products that put fan service before storytelling.

'Doctor Strange' & 'Deadpool' Have Suffered From 'No Way Home's Success

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was the first film to follow No Way Home’s trend. The sequel devoted the entire second act to a series of cameos that had little impact on the story. The Illuminati re-introduced veteran Marvel heroes like Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) and Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), only to have Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) kill them off ten minutes later. John Krasinski’s cameo is the most telling appearance. Marvel fans have spent years calling for Krasinski to take on the role of Reed Richards, making his appearance a very obvious nod to the audience that almost breaks the fourth wall. The rampant speculation about cameo appearances hurt the film when it first came out. Multiverse of Madness wasn’t a bad film in hindsight, but rumors about who would show up set expectations unrealistically high. Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds), Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man, and even Tom Cruise as Iron Man were some of the names thrown around before release, and when the film didn’t deliver on constant cameos throughout its runtime, it left fans disappointed.

Deadpool & Wolverine is perhaps the guiltiest of copying No Way Home’s trend. The Deadpool movies have always done a great job standing on their own, putting an original spin on lesser-known comic book characters like Domino (Zazie Beets), Firefist (Julian Dennison), and Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand). Nevertheless, the cast of the first two films is thrown aside in Deadpool & Wolverine to make room for countless X-Men cameos that interrupt the story. We can’t deny how amazing it was to see actors like Hugh Jackman and Wesley Snipes reprise their iconic roles, but the film lacks a compelling story. Deadpool spends most of the movie wandering around the void just to set up cameo appearances from the Human Torch (Chris Evans), Elektra (Jennifer Garner), Gambit (Channing Tatum), and X-23 (Dafne Keen). These cameos become the most memorable part of the film because the rest of the story is designed around them.

After the Infinity Saga, 'No Way Home's Problematic Formula Appears To Be Here To Stay