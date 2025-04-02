Marvel revealed the main cast of Avengers: Doomsday, and it's as long as the live event they did it in. One of the biggest surprises is the return of most of the X-Men cast from the Fox movies, including Professor X himself, Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart). The thing is, we already know what will happen to him, because it always happens — he dies. He has died in every timeline he has appeared on the big screen so far... so, now we are all wondering how it will happen this time. It's even a little sad because the character deserves better. It's time to either give him a happy ending, or a proper send-off.

Professor X Has Died Four Times in the Marvel Movies

Image via Marvel Studios

By now, the MCU has grown so large, it encompasses the Fox X-Men movies, too. So, counting the total entries in this multiverse of madness, Charles Xavier has appeared eight times, and died in half of them. Yes, you read that right. It all started in 2006's X-Men: The Last Stand, when he is killed by Jean Grey (Famke Janssen), on her way to becoming Dark Phoenix. It's a huge moment, as he had survived the two previous movies and, honestly, no one thought it would become a trend.

Then, Xavier was revived for X-Men: Days of Future Past in 2014. It's set in a different timeline, but he still dies in the dystopic future, killed by a Sentinel, along with the other X-Men. Then, there is Logan in 2017, when Xavier dies powerless and plagued by Alzheimer's in a world where mutants are gone. To make matters worse, he is killed by a clone of Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). Both are tragic deaths, but necessary for the plot.

In 2022, however, we thought things would be different in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. No one knew Xavier was even in the movie, and this version looks exactly like the classic one from X-Men: The Animated Series. He is part of the Illuminati on Earth-838 and is brutally killed by the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) when he enters her mind to stop her carnage. She is even an X-Man herself in other timelines. Wild.

Xavier’s Death Usually Serves as a Catalyst for the X-Men