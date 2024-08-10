The Big Picture Marvel Zombies series promises dark, intense, action-packed content with familiar characters facing a zombie apocalypse.

The show features Shang-Chi getting bitten, his father sacrificing himself, and characters using the Ten Rings in desperate situations.

Marvel Zombies takes a bold new direction with TV-MA rating, more horror elements, and a darker tone, expected to hit Disney+ in 2024.

At Disney's D23 Expo in Anaheim, Marvel Studios surprised fans by showing off new footage from the upcoming Marvel Zombies series. The show, a four-episode sequel to the zombie-themed episode from What If...? Season 1, promises to be dark, intense, and action-packed. Brian Andrews, who worked on What If...?, introduced the footage and hinted at what's to come. The clips featured familiar characters like Shang-Chi (played by Simu Liu), Katy (Awkwafina), and Wenwu (Tony Leung) fighting against zombies (it should be noted that it is unconfirmed if the actors named are voicing their characters in the series as yet).

One impressive scene shows Shang-Chi getting bitten, and his father, Wenwu, sacrificing himself by giving Shang-Chi the Ten Rings to save him. Katy also uses the Ten Rings to fight off the zombies, showing just how dire the situation has become. The story dives deep into the characters' struggles and the tough decisions they have to make. The footage then jumps ahead five years to a world completely overrun by zombies. In one scene, Katy and Shang-Chi are seen escaping from a gang of Skrull bikers in a high-speed car chase. The action is non-stop, with Shang-Chi using the Ten Rings to fend off their attackers. Even in the middle of all this chaos, the characters manage to keep some humor alive, singing along to Journey's "Lights" as they race for their lives.

How Did 'Marvel Zombies' Become a Thing for Disney+?

Image via Marvel

The idea for the Marvel Zombies Disney+ series was sparked by the popularity of the What If...? episode, which reimagined a world where the Avengers and other Marvel heroes were turned into zombies due to a virus outbreak. The Marvel Zombies series was officially announced by Marvel Studios at Disney+ Day in November 2021, with the show described as a continuation of the universe introduced in the What If...? episode.

Marvel Zombies is taking a bold new direction for Marvel, with a TV-MA rating that allows for more intense and mature content. This series is expected to be very different from the usual Marvel shows, with more horror elements and a darker tone. The release date hasn't been confirmed yet, but Marvel Zombies is expected to hit Disney+ in 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Marvel Zombies, as well as updates on the third and final season of its sister series, What If...?