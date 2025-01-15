Fans were quite excited when the Marvel Zombies first appeared in What If…? Season 1. The popularity of the episode has now led to a standalone series for the fan-favorite heroes’ zombie versions. From Scarlet Witch to Peter Parker and that zombie Captain America, all the characters were a rage on social media and the magic is going to turn up again when the series debuts later this year. In new, Marvel Animation Preview, makers talk about the “sweeping adventure” it's going to be.

Showrunner Bryan Andrews says that Marvel heads Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Animation Head, loved the What If…? episode as much as the fans, “They were like, ‘We need more zombies!'” He further revealed that the idea to do the prequel series came from the duo. “They said, ‘Let’s do a sequel to that episode — but let’s do four episodes, like a mini-movie event.’ So, we’re upping the ante.” He also reflected on the tone of the series and given its animation fans can rest assured, it's going to be unhinged probably gorier as Andrews teases,

“It’s TV-MA, so we don’t have to pull punches. We can be a little bit more hardcore. We go for the throat — no pun intended. It’s pretty wild, pretty out there.”

'Marvel Zombies' is a Rich Zombie Story

While it seems like the series is all blood and gore with our favorite heroes fighting on both sides. Winderbaum thinks that it’s a mix of adventure and heart, he praised animation as a medium to bring out an artist’s imagination, “In many ways, animation is the most direct access you’ll ever have to a filmmaker’s imagination. If you can conjure it in your mind, you can put it onscreen. Marvel Zombies is proof of that,” Winderbaum said. “It’s not just a zombie story, it’s a sweeping adventure — one with themes of hope and despair, and that’s what you want from a rich zombie story.”

The series has a voice cast full of MCU stars, including Awkwafina as Katy Chen, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda aka the Scarlett Witch, Randall Park as Jimmy Woo, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, Dominique Thorne as Iron Heart, and Iman Vellani as Miss Marvel.

Marvel Zombies will debut on October 3. Stay tuned to Collider for more such updates and check out What If…? on Disney+.

Watch on Disney+