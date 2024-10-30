Marvel debuted its two most mature projects to date with Echo and Deadpool & Wolverine in 2025, but one of the first Marvel projects to secure a mature rating just got an exciting release update and first look. A newly-released promotion video dropped new footage of Marvel Zombies and revealed that the upcoming TV-MA-rated Disney+ series will be released in October 2025. The new footage features a zombified Okoye, what appears to be an animated version of Blade, and Yelena Belova all taking on a horde of zombies, with the final shot showcasing a zombified Captain America. Marvel zombies were featured in one episode of What If…? Season 1, but now the creatures will topline their own project and also receive a TV-MA rating to go along with it, meaning it might be best to put the kids to bed before pressing play on this one.

Marvel Zombies is one of the many animated projects coming to Disney+ at the end of this year and in 2025. Next up on the animated slate is the third and final season of What If…?, which will premiere on Disney+ on December 22, the same day that Season 2 premiered last year. Next up on the Marvel animated slate is Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, the prequel series detailing the origins of Peter Parker in the MCU which will also feature Normal Osborne and Daredevil. The last Marvel animated project to get a firm release date and not just release window in 2025 is Eyes of Wakanda, series following Wakandan Warriors on their journeys around the world, which will premiere on Disney+ on August 6.

Which Live-Action Marvel Shows Are Coming to Disney+ in 2025?

Daredevil: Born Again will kick off the year as Marvel’s first live-action Disney+ series, which is confirmed to premiere on March 4. Following Daredevil: Born Again on the release schedule is Ironheart, which is confirmed to release on June 24, roughly one month before The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Wonder Man, which also stars Ben Kingsley, will close out 2025 as Marvel’s final series of the year, and while it does not yet have an official release date, it has been confirmed to premiere sometime in December.

Marvel Zombies will premiere in October 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future Marvel updates and watch the Marvel Zombies episode of What If…? now streaming on Disney+.

