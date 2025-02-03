Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, the latest animated series from Marvel Studios, spent plenty of time in the headline cycle during the show's premiere week, and certainly not for the reasons that Kevin Feige and co. were hoping for. While speaking to Collider last week, Peter Parker/Spider-Man actor Hudson Thames shared that he was worried the show was going to be "annoying and woke," which resulted in severe backlash from the fanbase, with some even calling for the role to be recast for future projects. However, during a recent interview with Critiqal, Marvel Studios Head of TV and Streaming Brad Winderbaum confirmed that Thames will also reprise his role as Spider-Man in Marvel Zombies, the TV-MA rated Marvel animated project set to release later this year that still does not have an official release date.

If Marvel does decide to part ways with Hudson Thames, fans likely won't see the effect of this until after even Marvel Zombies has come and gone. Hudson Thames has almost certainly already recorded all of his voice lines for the show, and recasting the role between Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and Marvel Zombies would also mean doing more voice work that would raise the budget and draw out the timeline for a show that is already close to being release-ready. The last time Marvel publicly parted ways with one of its actors came when Kang actor Jonathan Majors was fired after being found guilty of assault and harrassment, but Marvel did not terminate their relationship with him until after Loki Season 2, the Disney+ series which he played a crucial part in.

What Other TV Shows Does Marvel Have Coming in 2025?

Shortly after Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man airs its Season 1 finale, Marvel will return to live-action TV for the release of Daredevil: Born Again, the highly-anticipated MCU show rated TV-MA that will return Marvel Netflix veterans Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, and Jon Bernthal to their iconic roles. Next up on the slate after Daredevil: Born Again is Ironheart, which will release on June 24 and see Dominique Thorne return to the role of Riri Williams and also introduce Anthony Ramos to the MCU. Marvel will release the animated series' Eyes of Wakanda and Marvel Zombies before finishing the year with Wonder Man.

The first two episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man are now streaming, and Marvel Zombies will be released later this year.