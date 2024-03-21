The Big Picture Marvel Studios is receiving positive responses for the X-Men '97 animated series.

Fans have another mature animated series to anticipate: Marvel Zombies.

The upcoming Marvel Zombies series will be intense and not kid friendly, similar to the comics.

Marvel Studios has started the new year on a positive note with the latest X-Men 97 animated series. With the first two episodes out now, the series received great responses from both critics and fans and made fans around the globe quiet nostalgic. While the studio goes through a creative overhaul, fans have a couple of animated series to look forward to including the much-anticipated Marvel Zombies. The series was first announced at SDCC 2022 and while we wait for more details Marvel Studios’ Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation, Brad Winderbaum, recently revealed that the series is very “intense” and will not have a kid friendly rating.

The studio started flirting with animation after the Infinity Saga with What If…? The series gave fans alternate versions of familiar heroes and villains showcasing various corners of the multiverse. The success of the series led to a second season and, currently in work, Season 3. Studios’ latest offering X-Men 97 is a continuation of the same success, when recently asked about mature animation by IGN, Winderbaum revealed, "In terms of more mature animation, yeah, we're making a Marvel Zombies show right now that is pretty intense that's for sure a TV-MA show," he said.

Further comparing it to the X-Men '97, he added, "And again, it's trying to honor the comics. And what was so great about the comics was it not pulling its punches. That's certainly what we're going for on that project also." Marvel Zombies is based on the comic run of the same name that sees an alternate universe where various heroes get infected and turn while the uninfected ones try to save themselves and the world. It’ll be fascinating to see how this part of the universe comes to life.

Marvel Studios Has a Mature Rating Problem

Close

A section of fans believe that Marvel Studios plays it very safe when it comes to mature content. In a history of over 30 movies, the first MCU F-bomb was dropped in 2023’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. Furthermore, even with content with a TV-MA rating such as the Echo series, which was released under the Marvel Spotlight banner, the blood and gore weren’t enough. So, it’ll be very interesting to see how Marvel Zombies finally turn out. Zombies in the MCU were first introduced in What If…? Season 1 when the Avengers are infected with the virus that starts a full-on zombie apocalypse. The upcoming series will see a zombie version of Hawkeye, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Wanda Maximoff and Okoye, who will be facing off against heroes like Red Guardian, Yelena Belova, Kate Bishop, Jimmy Woo, Death Dealer, Shang-Chi and Kamala Khan.

Currently, there’s no release date for Marvel Zombies. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates.