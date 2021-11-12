As part of Disney+ Day, a new logo for Marvel Zombies, an animated original series from Marvel Studios has been released. The Marvel Zombies were introduced to Disney+ earlier this year as part of the animated anthology series, What If...?.

The fifth episode of the series, "What If...Zombies?" focused on a number of the Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes trying to find a cure for the zombie apocalypse and saw several of the characters die horribly. The alternate universe concluded with Spider-Man (voiced by Hudson Thames), T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman), and the artificially preserved head of Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) traveling to Wakanda with the Mind Stone to create a cure for the virus, where zombie Thanos awaited them with the Infinity Gauntlet.

Marvel Zombies launched as a spin-off in 2005 following a crossover story with Ultimate Fantastic Four. In the comics, Reed Richards came in contact with an alternate universe version of himself. In that world, a zombie apocalypse had turned every superhero into a flesh-eating undead fiend. The zombie Reed Richards tricked his Ultimate variant into opening a portal to the zombie universe, causing mayhem and devastation. The series was written by The Walking Dead scribe Robert Kirkman.

In 2015, the Marvel Zombies universe was tied into the Secret Wars arc in the miniseries Age of Ultron vs. Marvel Zombies. As of now, it's unclear if Marvel Zombies will be a spin-off of the What If...? zombie episode or if it will chart its own course with material from the comics. What If...? director Bryan Andrews has been tapped to direct the new series. Before What If...? premiered, A.C. Bradley spoke to Collider about the decision to include Marvel Zombies in the series.

No official release date has been announced, but Disney+ did tease that it's "coming soon" to the streamer. Check out the logo below:

