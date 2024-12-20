Marvel’s multiverse series What If...? may be coming to an end, but there is still more content on the horizon. Fans can look forward to a new series called Marvel Zombies, a spin-off of the animated show. The idea for the new series stems from the zombie-themed episode in What If...? and, according to one Marvel executive, is an important jumping-off point for viewers. Brad Winderbaum told Entertainment Weekly that it would be helpful to have a working knowledge of the Zombie universe in What If...?

"It ties right in. It is the same universe. If you've never seen that episode of What If…? you do come at the universe from a different angle. So you could just watch the four episodes of Marvel Zombies coming in completely blind because it does tell its own story. But if you do know that episode of What If…? and what happens in it, it does connect entirely to that episode."

Winderbaum advises fans to revisit the episode that spawned an entirely new series. Aptly titled What If… Zombies, it features a world threatened by a zombie apocalypse after the original Ant-Man, Hank Pym, rescues Janet from the Quantum Realm when she had been infected with a zombie plague. As Winderbaum notes, it wouldn’t be impossible to follow the events if the viewers haven’t seen the original episode, but there is no fun in that.

This May Not Be the End For ‘What If...?’

Fans may be disappointed that What If...? Season 3 series marks the end after such a short time. With the multiverse at the disposal of the series, the sky should be the limit. Brad Winderbaum opened up to Entertainment Weekly that he hoped this won't be the end for the series completely. What If...? connects closely to the MCU and is carefully plotted out. Winderbaum shared that he hopes this is only a goodbye for now.

"If you're a fan of the overall MCU, you'll notice that the first season premiered after Loki season 1, when the Sacred Timeline blossomed into a multiverse and all of a sudden all these new stories emerged. That was when we started telling those stories in What If…? And at the end of season 2, when the Watcher takes Peggy to look out at the multiverse, it's taken the form of the tree of stories that Loki sits in the middle of at the end of Loki season 2. So the culmination of season 3 and of the series itself does fit into the overall MCU tapestry in that way. That being said, there's infinite stories to tell with What If…?, and time will tell whether we make more. But for now it is, I think, a beautiful way to end this era and to culminate the story of the Watcher."

The life of the series may hinge on where the MCU is going now. It is an exciting time for those who have been paying attention. After the culmination for Marvel with 2019’s Endgame, some actors are teased to come back to the fold. Robert Downey Jr. is making his anticipated return as Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday, with Chris Evans also reportedly involved. There is also the long-awaited induction of The Fantastic Four into the MCU. What If...? may be coming to an end, but this new addition would be perfect subject material for a new season of the series.

For now, fans can look forward to the premiere of Marvel Zombies on October 3, 2025, and stream What If...? on Disney+.

