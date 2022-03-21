Coming of age movies never get old, and this spring we’ll get to be reminded of that by the upcoming comedy-drama Marvelous and the Black Hole. The story follows a rebellious teenage girl who unwittingly befriends a much older illusionist, and the more they interact, the more the old woman teaches the girl about life and getting by as an outcast.

The trailer reveals that Marvelous and the Black Hole will address serious issues like violence and bad parenting, all of which turn leading lady Sammy (Miya Cech) into a bitter adolescent. A lot of that changes when she’s caught smoking in a bathroom by Margot (Rhea Perlman), who decides to teach her a lesson or two about life. Along with the trailer, FilmRise also revealed the movie’s poster, which evokes a doodle that teenagers typically draw on the back of their notebooks during classes.

Magic is also revealed by the trailer as a major plot point in the story, not only because Margot is a sleight of hand magician, but also because part of being optimistic about life requires believing in things we can neither control nor understand. And, if you’re feeling some Up and Harold & Maude vibes, you’ll probably be in a safe and emotional place once you enter the theater to watch the movie.

Marvelous and the Black Hole had a premiere at last year’s Sundance film festival, and Cech’s performance was praised and called her breakout role. During the event, the film’s director and screenwriter, Emmy nominee Kate Tsang (Steven Universe), revealed to Variety the surprising story’s inspiration and what she’s learned from writing it:

“Much of Margot and Sammy’s relationship was inspired by my relationship with my grandfather. He helped raise me after my parents’ divorce. At night, he would tell stories to help me sleep. Stories that I would later realize were his own horrifying experiences with the Japanese occupation of Hong Kong that he transformed into wondrous and cathartic fairy tales. He taught me the power of channeling pain into something beautiful. In ‘Marvelous and the Black Hole,’ Margot imparts the same lesson to young Sammy through the expressive art of sleight of hand magic.”

Marvelous and the Black Hole premieres in theaters on April 22. You can watch the trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here:

A teenage delinquent (Miya Cech) befriends a surly magician (Rhea Perlman) who helps her navigate her inner demons and dysfunctional family with sleight of hand magic. A coming-of-age comedy that touches on unlikely friendships, grief and finding hope in the darkest moments.

