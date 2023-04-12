Amy Sherman-Palladino's multi-Emmy-winning comedy The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will shortly return for a fifth and last season on Prime Video. The series cemented Sherman-Palladino as one of television's most singular and respected creators, thanks to her unique brand of off-beat comedy.

Of course, Mrs. Maisel isn't Sherman-Palladino's first taste of success; the acclaimed writer, director, and producer first rose to prominence thanks to her noughties classic Gilmore Girls. And while both shows couldn't be more different, they share similarities, especially the many actors who walked the streets of Stars Hollow before taking a trip to NYC in the late 50s.

9 Alex Borstein

Every Gilmore Girls fan knows Alex Borstein was Amy Sherman-Palladino's original choice to play Sookie; she even played the role in the unaired Pilot. However, things didn't work out, and Melissa McCarthy took over the part, while Borstein played the small role of Drella, the Independence Inn's short-tempered harpist.

Years later, Borstein would star in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel as Susie, Midge's manager who coaches her on becoming a successful stand-up comedian. Her performance would earn universal acclaim, winning Borstein two consecutive Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 2018 and 2019.

8 Jackie Hoffman

Jackie Hoffman has made a name for herself for playing notoriously short-tempered, outright rude, and scene-stealing supporting roles in projects like Only Murders in the Building and Feud: Bette and Joan. Although she wasn't part of the original Gilmore Girls, Hoffman played a memorable role in the revival, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, as Esther, one of the Stars Hollow Gazette's employees who work with Rory.

In The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's fifth season, Hoffman plays the villainous Gitta, an NYC matchmaker who tries to force Rose out of business. Hoffman will likely return for the show's final season, considering her storyline is far from over.

7 Emily Bergl

Rory's days at Chilton were hectic, marked by her chaotic friendship with Paris Geller. However, her dynamic with the scheming Francie, played by Emily Bergl, made for one of modern television's best beefs. Francie almost destroys Rory and Paris' friendship and returns in A Year in the Life for one more showdown with Paris.

Bergl would stay in Amy Sherman-Palladino's orbit, playing Susie's sister, Tessie, in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Tessie arrives in season two and appears at least once each subsequent season, making it fairly certain that she will return one last time before the series ends.

6 Brian Tarantina

The late Brian Tarantina played a prominent recurring role throughout Gilmore Girls and A Year in the Life as Bootsy, who runs the newsstand. Bootsy appears sporadically throughout the show, mainly during town meetings where he openly antagonizes Luke.

Similarly, Tarantina played a major recurring role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Starting in season 1, the actor played Jackie, the emcee at the Gaslight club where Midge performs. After Tarantina's passing in 2019, the character was written off, dying off-screen in season four.

5 Scott Cohen

Who can forget Lorelai's doomed romance with the gentle and understanding English professor Max Medina? Max is Lorelai's first and, arguably, best love interest; the two get engaged and come this close to the altar before she gets cold feet and cancels the wedding days before it happens. He returns a few times afterward, and last appears in season three.

Cohen also plays a short but memorable role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The actor appears in one episode in season four, playing the wealthy patriarch of a prominent family who enlists Rose's services as a matchmaker amidst her growing concerns about how Midge's career will affect her growing business.

4 Milo Ventimiglia

Image via Prime Video

According to many fans, Jess Mariano is the best boyfriend in Gilmore Girls. Played by Milo Ventimiglia, Jess is Luke's nephew, a bad boy who arrives in season two to wreak havoc on Rory's relationship with Dean. He and Rory start dating in season three and break up in the finale. Jess returns in A Year in the Life, where his lingering feelings for Rory are apparent.

Ventimiglia played a one-episode guest role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season four as a "Handsome Man" who shares a memorable afternoon with Midge. Ventimiglia will reprise his role in season five's second episode, with the show finally giving his character a name.

3 Chris Eigeman

And speaking of Lorelai's boyfriends, none is more infamous than Jason "Digger" Stoles, played by Chris Eigeman. Jason is Richard's business partner and Lorelai's secret boyfriend in season 4. His relationship with Lorelai gets pretty serious but ends once his father and Richard betray him, leading him to try and sue Richard. Jason briefly returns in A Year in the Life while attending Richard's funeral.

Eigeman plays a major recurring role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Starting in season four, the actor appeared as Gabe, the editor of the small newspaper where Abe writes his reviews. Eigeman will return in season five, appearing in five out of nine episodes.

2 Liza Weil

Paris Geller was arguably the best character in Gilmore Girls. Played by Liza Weil, who somehow never received an Emmy nomination for her performance, Paris is Rory's enemy-turned-best-friend, an overly ambitious young woman who would make Tracy Flick cower in fear.

Weil appeared in a recurring capacity in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season three. The actor played Carole Keen, a bass player who develops a close friendship with Midge, acting as her mentor. The character was loosely inspired by real-life bassist Carol Kaye, who slammed the show for what she considered "slander."

1 Kelly Bishop

Image via Prime Video

Rory and Lorelai might've been Gilmore Girls' protagonists, but Emily Gilmore was just as crucial to the show's success. Played by the mighty Kelly Bishop, Emily is Lorelai's overbearing mother, whose adversarial relationship with her daughter made for one of the show's cornerstones.

Bishop appeared in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season four as Benedetta, leader of an NYC matchmaking conglomerate who opposes Rose's matchmaking efforts. Bishop will reprise the role in the upcoming season five, providing a much-needed conclusion to Rose's ongoing storyline.

