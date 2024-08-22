The Big Picture Sophie Lennon in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was both absurd and terrifying, requiring a wide range of performance from Jane Lynch.

As we gear up for Jane Lynch’s anticipated performance in Only Murders In The Building Season 4, let’s take a look back at one of the most solid performances in her career – and if you came here to rave about Sue Sylvester, you are in the wrong room. Welcome to Sophie Lennon Appreciation 101. Sophie Lennon from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was an absurd but terrifying character whose arc throughout the series was so unpredictable a shock warning should have been posted. Using her background in theatrical improvisation and volumes of satire know-how, Jane Lynch proves there's more to her than meets the eye when playing Sophie Lennon.

Sue Sylvester Was Popular, But Sophie Lennon Was Impressive

Sure, Glee’s Sue Sylvester is what Jane Lynch is most recognized for, and for good reason, but the complex role of Sophie Lennon arguably required more work from the actor. The role encompassed a loud-mouthed, lower-class stage act performed by a wealthy and somewhat pretentious woman. This two-faced character would become the series' most unhinged character as she gradually lost hold of her manipulative powers. Jane Lynch spoke about the larger-than-life role in an interview for Slate, stating, "Sue is informed by Jane Lynch, and Jane Lynch plays Sophie. Sophie isn’t the character she plays, who was much more free and joyful, how Sophie wishes she were. Sophie’s very tightly wound and, again, deeply, deeply insecure.” The part called for a codeswitching cocktail of regality and indignation; warmth and coldness; control and insanity. Sophie Lennon’s double life gave Jane Lynch a wider range of potential performances, and it gave audiences more to be interested in.

The inspiration behind Lennon’s character is rooted in 1950s comedienne Phyllis Diller, and a true historic feud between Joan Rivers and Totie Fields. Lennon’s “Sophie from Queens” gimmick represented female comics of the era, who were made to put on silly, over-the-top acts that garnered safe laughs from audiences with straightforward jokes about marriage, fashion, and cooking and cleaning. Challenging the patriarchy, which was alive and kicking then, might inhibit women’s careers as comedians, so they would instead amplify self-deprecating stereotypes. Sophie Lennon was set in her belief that this was the only way to exist as a female comic. Jane Lynch’s performance style yielded just the right balance of between the two personas to match the internal conflict that this character had.

Sophie Lennon Is One of the Most Memorable 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Characters

Reintroducing Sophie Lennon as modest and demure after first showing us her stage persona was jarring. Her character was meant to be an antagonist, so she needed to be intimidating. Rather than make things easy for Marvelous Mrs. Maisel audiences by serving up some dastardly villain publicly known to drive away the masses, the creative team presented a friendly, lovable lady who appeared not to withhold any secrets and then pulled the rug out from under our feet. At first, she was a threat to Midge (Rachel Brosnahan), but the more we grew accustomed to the real Sophie, the less scary she became. Consequently, Sophie the perpetually uncomfortable rich woman became a much funnier person than Sophie from Queens.

Sophie from Queens seemed to know everything about how the world works, or at least enough to make her widely relatable. Comparatively, the real Sophie possessed a comedic obliviousness to everyday chores. Her determination to keep her composure at all times made her discomfort when placed in public settings amusing. For instance, she could barely move a muscle while she called Susie (Alex Borstein) from inside her own apartment, and she was visibly upset when she began rehearsing with other cast members for Miss Julie.

Sophie Lennon commanded attention and fear in order to maintain her success. However, where her social status and her connection to famous people failed to impress, she resorted to manipulation because it was the only way she could keep people around (unless she paid them). Lynch continued to highlight Sophie Lennon’s loneliness in her interview with Slate, saying, “She has no real friendships. She’s always just creating an outside, a veneer, and hopes that people won’t dig too deeply.” As Sophie began to show her vulnerability with the growth of her relationship with Susie, audiences could see how much of a lonely, enigmatic weirdo she really is (affectionately, of course). As soon as Susie managed to look beyond Sophie’s facade, her manipulation tactics feel childish. She wouldn’t allow conversations with Susie to end until Susie verbally agreed to make her a priority over Midge, threatening Susie in the same way a kid might threaten a parent.

Sophie Lennon and Jane Lynch Made a Perfect Pair

While the show’s writing did some of the heavy lifting for Sophie Lennon’s character, Lynch made the most of every moment on camera. Audiences got a taste of what it might look like for Sophie to have been a dramatic performer via her attempt to appear emotional during the arthritis telethon. Her evident need for dramatic training was expanded into a seasons-long mockery of dramatic stage actors, as particularly demonstrated by the Miss Julie rehearsal door-opening bit. Jane Lynch has a way of being intentional about her performance while not taking herself too seriously, and she excels at comedic delivery. For The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, she found ways to exploit her character’s tendency to soft-spokenness to shock audiences with her ridiculous lines as much as possible. Lynch is known for acting in more satirical productions, and her role as Sophie Lennon is no different. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel eventually got back at Sophie Lennon for her hostility against the show’s protagonists. The ups and downs of salvaging her career humbled her (more or less), and by the end of the series, she had been turned from a source of stress into merely (and fittingly) a source of comic relief. At the end, no one could have pulled off playing the multiple facets of Sophie's character except Jane Lynch.

