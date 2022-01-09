It’s been a long four years since The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel last graced the screens of viewers. Set in the late ’50s and early ’60s, the show follows the headstrong and determined Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) who wants to become a great comedienne. It’s a hard glass ceiling to crack, but through grit, an equally bold manager, and unwavering hope, Midge is able to inch closer to that through every season. With the show set to return for its fourth season next month, we thought now is as good a time as ever to take a look back at what happened during Season 3.

Here is a refresh on everything you need to know before Season 4 premieres!

New Beginnings

Season 3 starts with Midge leaving in the middle of the night after a one-night stand with her soon-to-be ex-husband Joel (Michael Zegen) and jumping into a show for the USO. She is the opening act for the national tour of the charismatic singer Shy Baldwin (LeRoy McClain). The stage seems bigger than ever before for Midge, foreshadowing a real tipping point for her career. Meanwhile, Joel is attempting his own version of success by renting a venue for a nightclub. He soon discovers that the rent on the location is low because an illegal casino is hidden in the basement.

In-Laws Turned Roommates

After Abe (Tony Shalhoub) is let go from his Columbia professor job, Midge’s parents have no choice but to leave their comfortable Upper West Side apartment. They move in with Joel’s parents, Moishe (Kevin Pollack) and Shirley (Caroline Aaron), in Queens. The Maisel’s brashness makes them a hard pair to live with. Abe and Rose become increasingly annoyed by all their antics and dream of the apartment they had to leave behind. While their living situation is not ideal, Abe and Rose grow into themselves throughout the season. Abe flirts with Communism after reuniting with an old friend and lands a gig as a theatre critic for the Village Voice. Rose becomes a more vocal and independent version of herself, confronting people she should have long ago faced.

Life On The Road

While on the road, Midge has to learn to adjust her routine to different cities and different crowds. She learns an important lesson – not every joke works the same way every time. At her Miami stop, Midge reunites with her friend, Lenny Bruce (Luke Kirby), who is based on the real-life comedian of the same name. The pair stop by a local tv station for a show taping and have fun playing off of each other's jokes. Later that night, they dance at a local club and share a meaningful look before Midge gets back on the road. Midge’s relationship with Lenny has always wavered on a slow burn will they won’t they tension and this interaction only added fuel to the fire.

Talking about relationships – the one between Midge and Shy has always been flirty and light, but things shift once Midge accidentally finds out a secret that Shy has been keeping. Midge and Shy go have some fun sailing a small yacht. The two bond about being entertainers and what that means. But later that night, Shy goes missing before their show. The rest of the band thinks that Shy is just ignoring them, but Midge is worried. Midge goes to look for him and finds him in the same yacht from earlier. He’s bruised, beaten up, and reveals to Midge that a date had done the damage to him. Shy reveals his real name to Midge and comes out to her. He asks her to keep his secret because the truth would put his entire career at risk.

No Jokes Here

The season ends with Midge opening for Shy at the famed Apollo Theatre in Harlem. She is nervous to open at such an esteemed location and meeting one of her comedy idols, Moms Mabley (Wanda Sykes), only adds to her nerves. Reggie (Sterling K. Brown), Shy's manager, tries to help her by suggesting to base her set on Shy and what she knows about him from the tour. Throughout the set, Midge makes a few jokes that imply Shy’s sexuality. Afterward, when Midge and Susie (Alex Borstein) try to board the plane to continue with the tour, Reggie lets them know that Midge has been dropped. Her jokes about Shy’s sexuality have crossed the line and the plane leaves them both on the tarmac.

What To Expect In Season 4

In the teaser trailers for Season 4, Midge and Susie are trying to put the Shy incident behind them and look towards a brighter future instead. Midge decides she doesn’t just want to be an opening act anymore, instead she wants to be the main attraction. But Midge isn’t the only one setting her eyes on greatness – Susie is thinking of expanding and creating a talent company. Abe and Rose move back in with Midge, and Joel finds himself ready for the next step in his relationship with Mei (Stephanie Hsu).

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 premieres on February 18, 2022 on Amazon Prime

