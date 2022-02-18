Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 4, Episode 2 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

After getting kicked off of Shy Baldwin’s tour, Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) sets out to reclaim her sense of self and her first stop is every single business that she used to frequent in her old neighborhood. She is undeterred by her career setback and more than ready to fall back into her old sense of normalcy, but all of her bravado can’t change the fact that she lives in the 1960s and it’s a man’s world through and through. She might be able to swindle the local milkman and dry cleaner into extending her tab, but at the end of the day her credit only existed because of her ex-husband Joel (Michael Zegen) and unfortunately that “ex” means she’s starting at the beginning without any credit to leverage with.

“Billy Jones and the Orgy Lamps” really underlines the new focus of Season 4 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The upward momentum of her career brought her a little too close to the sun and now Midge has to figure it all out again. And that means not booking gigs, drunkenly making a fool of herself, and landing herself in jail again because she said the wrong thing in front of the wrong cop. It’s like watching the first season again and watching Midge try to figure out who she is.

It’s really like the first season, actually, because Midge even moves back into her parents’ apartment. Well, at least that’s what Abe Weissman (Tony Shalhoub) wants the world to think. The busybodies of New York can’t possibly find out that Midge is footing the bill for her parents to move out of the Maisel’s house and move in with her. However, given everything that is going on with Midge’s money and what Susie Meyerson (Alex Borstein) did with it—it’s still Joel that is footing the bill, Midge just doesn’t know that yet.

Susie’s money troubles aren’t the only troubles she’s dealing with this time around, but it is the culmination of a lot of her bad choices over the course of the previous seasons. Sophie Lennon (Jane Lynch) is still in her life, albeit far removed and housed in an asylum, and try as she may to bring an end to their partnership—Sophie is not budging. Susie also realizes that with Midge floundering, she might need to diversify more than just her financial profile. She can’t keep afloat with just one comedian on her roster.

Abe is going through a bit of his own reinvention in “Billy Jones and the Orgy Lamps” as he settles into a new role at The Voice that allows him to get in touch with his artistic side. Unfortunately, it also means that he gets to feel what it’s like to be a journalist writing reviews, which was an oddly meta moment, I’m sure, for all of us writing reviews about The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. While his paycheck may be depressing, it does give Abe an opportunity to bond with his daughter—reminding us once again that these two are not so different. Midge is absolutely her father’s daughter and that’s why they butt heads so often. They’re both outspoken, artistic spirits who are stuck in a world that doesn’t really value their voices.

Like Midge’s previous stints in jail, this soirée behind bars leads her in the direction of her next career venture, which has been loosely teased in the trailers for this season. It will be interesting to see how she takes on comedy in a space that is designed explicitly for men. Then again, Midge has always had a way of making herself welcome in unwelcome spaces.

