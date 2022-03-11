Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 finale.At the start of Season 4, Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) was in a bad spot after the consequences of her actions caught up to her and now, at the end of the season, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel ends on a somewhat abrupt note. While Midge is, arguably, in a much better headspace than she was eight episodes ago, the season didn’t necessarily do much with the main plots it introduced—leaving us hanging, waiting for the fifth and final season to return.

Midge may not be interested in being anyone’s opening act, but she has taken a lot of ownership in becoming the MC at The Wolford strip club. Over the course of the season, she has fought to improve not only the working conditions for the girls, but the entire atmosphere at the club. Now they have a thriving clientele base who come to have a good time and spend a lot of money, however, this has led to a lot of new attention being directed towards this illegal club. The club is a great analogy for how Midge treats her career: she throws all of her attention at this one thing until it all falls apart, largely by her own doing.

In “Ethan...Esther...Chaim.” Midge makes a fool of herself on multiple occasions. Firstly, she romances a Pomeranian-owning Milo Ventimiglia, who turns out to be a married man. After all of her jokes and bits about “the other woman” she finally becomes her, and then she makes the mortifying decision to tell this story at a women’s luncheon for Jackie Kennedy—with Jackie Kennedy sitting front and center. Midge doesn’t seem like the political type, not like her father, but surely she had to know about what Kennedy got up to in his free time. The whole room seemed to know. Particularly when Jackie started crying. Oy vey, indeed. It’s also her first non-Wolford gig, and she completely blows it.

Alex Borstein is an incredibly talented actress, yet she was sorely underutilized this season. Outside of “Everything is Bellmore,” which gave Susie an opportunity to explore the many facets and emotions of grief, the character hasn’t really been involved with Midge’s story, and even when she’s given her own minor subplots, they rarely go anywhere. Perhaps it’s meant to show the audience how Midge and Susie are steadily growing apart, but Susie has yet to secure any real alternative talent that compares to what she has with Midge. It’s somewhat disappointing, considering their dynamic is really a driving force for this series. There were a lot of missed opportunities to really explore her evolution as a talent manager, but mostly it was treated as an ancillary story.

It seems like Joel (Michael Zegen) and Mei (Stephanie Hsu) are going to go through with becoming parents, which is going to be an adjustment, not just for them and their families, but for Midge who will have to adjust to having another woman involved in her children's lives. Luckily the show hasn’t taken a route where these two women have any real animosity towards each other. They may not like each other, but they do respect each other. The finale makes it clear that Mei truly cares for Joel and Midge gets to see that firsthand as Joel’s family life is thrown into turmoil. And there is no resentment there, which is a relief. Joel and Mei get to cross the hurdle of telling his parents about their relationship, but her parents will have to wait until the final season. And given what Midge learns about her family—Joel should be worried.

At the start of the season, it felt like Abe (Tony Shalhoub) was going to get a much larger storyline with his new career at The Village Voice, but that all fell apart at the midway point. It is nice to see that, despite his meager income, which was established early on, the Weissman family seems to be prospering. Perhaps in part because of Rose’s (Marin Hinkle) growing matchmaker business, which she is unwilling to part with, despite outside pressure. Of course, fighting back leads to making enemies and Bendetta (Kelly Bishop) declares war. What will this war entail? It seems like we’ll have to wait until the fifth season to see how it all plays out.

In my previous reviews, I bemoaned the fact that Lenny Bruce (Luke Kirby) wasn’t really playing a very large part in the plot this season, despite being on the poster alongside the main cast. I also discussed how Lenny and Midge are a powder keg of potential and, dear reader, we now know that The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has been fully aware of what they have been doing since these two beautiful people met in jail in the Pilot.

Throughout the past four seasons, Lenny has been a near-constant in Midge’s ever-evolving life. Sure, she has her parents, her kids, Joel, Joel’s parents, Imogen, and Susie, but Lenny has been a throughline in her journey. And of course, he wasn’t supposed to play such a pivotal role in her life, as Amy Sherman-Palladino has said numerous times that Kirby’s charisma and the chemistry between him and Brosnahan convinced them to keep returning to this little burgeoning subplot.

In a lot of ways, it feels like the series set Midge up to be a slightly more sanitized version of Lenny Bruce. She lands herself in jail a number of times, her comedy earns her scorn, they both flit in and out of family life, they can’t pin down a steady relationship, and they both crash and burn professionally a number of times before they rise from their own ashes.

Their friendship works because Lenny sees some part of himself reflected in Midge’s journey, but hers is one with the potential for a much happier outcome. In “How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall?” we see Lenny blatantly call out their parallel journeys as comedians as he attempts to sway Midge away from sabotaging her own career. He points out that she’s placed him on a pedestal, fashioned herself after an untouchable god, and given how wishy-washy she’s been all season, he gives her the “come to Jesus meeting” she’s been long overdue for. Lenny Bruce has always been that person in her life—he never sugarcoats or placates. He’s the tough career love she needs to push her back into the limelight.

“How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall?” finally explores what would have happened if Midge had gone into Lenny’s motel room in “It’s Comedy or Cabbage” in Season 3. The scene is unfortunately overshadowed by the cruel reminder of Lenny’s impending fate, as Midge discovers the tell-tale signs of an addiction that will eventually claim the brilliant comedian’s life. But it was past due for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel to let Lenny and Midge’s parallel stories finally intersect in such a delicious way. Everything has been building to this moment, even if it is a bittersweet moment to leave Season 4 with. Midge, don’t you dare break Lenny’s heart, and Lenny, don’t you dare break ours.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s fourth season had its ups and downs, but it lacked some charm and spice that previous seasons tapped into. In its final episode, the thrill returned, only to be nipped in the bud by the credits rolling. There’s a lot of ground to cover in the final season, both with Midge’s journey and with the journeys of those around her that we have come to care about just as much as her. Most of the disjointed storytelling can probably be chalked up to trying to write and film a series in the midst of a global pandemic, but it could have benefited from at least two more episodes to really pay off the set-up for this season.

Rating: B+

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is available to stream on Prime Video.

