Last season on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) was soaring the skies on cloud nine as the opening act for the fictional pop star Shy Baldwin (Leroy McClain) until it all came crashing down on her in a pretty humiliating scene played out on the tarmac as Shy jets off to the European leg of the tour. “Rumble on the Wonder Wheel” opens mere minutes after Shy’s manager Reggie (Sterling K. Brown) booted them from the tour and left them out in the literal cold with a caravan of yellow cabs hauling Midge’s impressive collection of wardrobe pieces back home.

Understandably, Midge is crushed and her own manager Susie Meyerson (Alex Borstein) is left to deal with the fallout. But Midge isn’t really looking for comfort—she wants to strip off her suffocating clothes in the middle of the street and beat the yellow cab with the largest tree branch she can feasibly wield while cursing every attribute of show biz.

It’s not just the embarrassment of failure that is fueling her ire; it’s the uncomfortable realization that everything in her life was riding on that contract. Her big victory in Season 3 was securing that tour deal and using it as collateral to buy back her beloved apartment, but without the tour, she now has to fall back on relying on her parents and, worse yet, her ex-husband’s parents’ generosity. You can’t exactly blame her for hating the fact that, yet again, she’s beholden to the men in her life.

And because Midge Maisel is the type of woman to wake up extra early, just to convince her husband or romantic paramour that she wakes up with perfectly coiffed hair and a full face of makeup, she lies about her current predicament. The first time she talks to her ex-in-laws and parents—who are busily having a fake birthday for Midge’s son Ethan—she tells them she’s in Prague, when in fact, she’s just had a stellar night of sleep in a booth in the Gaslight.

Midge isn’t the only one going through a humbling crisis in the premiere. With their inopportune departure from the tour, Susie realizes that she is going to have to jump through some serious hoops to get back Midge’s money that she used to feed her gambling issues. In Season 3, Susie and her sister Tessie (Emily Bergl) made the rather rash decision to burn down their childhood home in order to defraud the insurance company, and now they’re forced to figure out how to get the insurance company to cut them a check when everything about the fire is pointing towards fraud.

When things go bad with the insurance company, Susie seeks out the one person who is willing to help Midge with only a few questions asked. Joel (Michael Zegen) might be dealing with his own dire situation, with his girlfriend Mei Lin (Stephanie Hsu) signaling that his club might be doing too well to front for her family’s more dubious dealings, but he’s always ready to rise to the occasion to help his ex-wife out. It puts viewers into a complicated position, because as much as you may want to hate Joel for all the heartbreak that he’s put Midge through, he does always try to do right by Midge. It’s the Christopher scenario all over again, for fans of Amy Sherman-Palladino's other fast-talking broads on Gilmore Girls.

Feeling guilty about missing her son’s not-birthday when she’s not actually traveling abroad and knowing that the truth is going to come out sooner, rather than later, Midge heads down to the pier where the Weissman-Maisel brood is preparing to board the Wonder Wheel. So Midge begrudgingly reveals the truth of her situation 200 feet in the air, with each member of her family locked into their own Ferris wheel car and forced to shout back and forth with each other in pretty typical fashion for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel cast. You’ll never ride a Ferris wheel again without thinking about this hilarious predicament.

While past seasons have opened with a bang, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel returned with a bit of a whimper for its Season 4 premiere, mirroring Midge’s own deflated and bruised ego and setting the stage for her to force her way back to the top. Midge might be able to garner laughs at the Gaslight, but she’s going to have to reclaim her place in a man’s world. No matter how high she flies, there’s always someone waiting in the wings to clip her wings. As always, Brosnahan is effervescent, hilarious, and puts the marvel in marvelous.

Grade: B+

