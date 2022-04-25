For almost four complete seasons, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel teased its fans with the dynamite chemistry between its lead Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) and fellow comedian Lenny Bruce (Luke Kirby). The duo became fast friends in the premiere of the series when Midge landed herself in the back of a cop car already occupied by Lenny, and from there their paths kept crossing in New York, Florida, and everywhere in between, with each encounter charged with the irresistible chemistry between them. In Season 3, the series danced around the potential for a relationship to blossom between them in "It's Comedy or Cabbage,” leading to a somber jest about it maybe happening before he dies (an ever-present concern, given the real-life Lenny Bruce dying in 1966). But the cast and its showrunner Amy Sherman-Palladino maintained that they would never cross the proverbial line. Until they did in the Season 4 finale, much to the surprise of audiences and apparently Brosnahan.

In a recent interview with Collider’s own Christina Radish, Brosnahan chatted about when Sherman-Palladino decided that Midge and Lenny would actually seal the deal on their flirtation. “It's no secret that I have fully gone on the record going, "Amy promised me that she would never do this." So, I'm eating my shorts on that one. But she pulled me aside very gently, because she knew that she had made me that promise at some point, and whispered it in my ear. There was a series of, "No. No. What? No." But actually, I just think it was so beautifully written.”

While Brosnahan clearly had her reservations about Midge and Lenny moving beyond just being friends, she went on to discuss how the scene came together and how it ultimately benefited their character development. “That entire sequence between two of them was just gorgeous, and I couldn't imagine a better way for them to get together. I love that they get together as equals and completely on their own terms, and I love that it's funny and lovely. If they were ever gonna get together, despite initially being adamantly against it, I couldn't be more happy that that's the way they chose to do it. I should never have been surprised that they would have nailed the landing. It was so fun.”

In the wake of the Season 4 finale finally giving fans what they wanted, MidgeLenny shippers (yes, the ship name is very straightforward) went into overdrive on Twitter and YouTube, creating a plethora of fan videos set to pretty much every Taylor Swift track you could imagine. Most of the videos focused on the connection between the characters and the intentional parallels that the series has drawn between them over the past four seasons. While the pairing may have “we went from friends to this” (to borrow from a Swift track) Brosnahan underscored the fact that they are still friends, despite sleeping together, “I just love their friendship so much. But I love the way that scene unfolded because it's both things. They're still soul friends, at the bottom of it all.”

The fifth and final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is currently filming in New York City, and in the interview, Brosnahan seemed to tease that fans might get a few more scenes between Midge and Lenny before the series takes its final bow. “Luke [Kirby] and I just love working together so much. We've had scene after scene together that's just dreamy. So, more to come.”

She also confirmed that they just finished filming episode three, with only a few more episodes to film before Midge Maisel’s story comes to a close. Reminiscing about the end of five seasons working on the series, Brosnahan said, “We trust completely that we are in the same fantastic hands and capable hands that we always have been, in Amy [Sherman-Palladino] and Dan [Palladino]. They know when their story should come to a close and how to bring us home. And so, we're just excited to keep receiving the final scripts. [...] It's definitely bittersweet, but it's mostly sweet.”

The final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will premiere on Prime Video. While no release date has been set, it will most likely be some time next year. While it hasn’t been confirmed if Kirby will return for the final season, it seems unlikely that the series will end without giving fans a little closure on the character, despite knowing how his story will end.

