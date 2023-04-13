Prime Video's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has been making headlines since 2017, but with the upcoming fifth season intended to be its last, the plot is nearing an end. Set in the 1950s and 1960s, the show follows Miriam "Midge" Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) as a failed marriage uproots her life, and she decides to pursue a new, daring career. Throughout the series, Midge faces ups and downs in her newfound comedy career and personal life. With a cast packed full of memorable characters, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has a lot to offer. But as it draws to a close, Season 5 will have to show audiences if Midge has what it takes to make it as a comedian once and for all. The road to this point has been rough, and plenty of details could be important, so in case you need a refresher, here is a review of what happened in Season 4!

Midge Continues to Struggle in Her Career

Season 4 starts at a low for Midge. She's just been dropped from Shy Baldwin's (LeRoy McClain) tour for saying things in her act that came too close to revealing his homosexuality. She has no place to live since her parents lost their apartment, and Susie (Alex Borstein) has yet to get her the money she did earn from the tour. Unbeknownst to Midge, Susie is struggling with the money because she lost it gambling, and her plan to replace it with insurance money from her mother's house hasn't come through. Susie borrows money from Midge's ex-husband, Joel (Michael Zegen), whose new club is successful, too successful, according to his landlords. They fear his traffic will expose their illegal operations in the basement and attempt to raise the rent to get him to leave. Their dislike of Joel creates issues for his relationship with their daughter, Mei (Stephanie Hsu). Susie's insurance money comes through, thanks to her sister, and she pays Joel back. Things start to look up as Midge is able to get her old apartment back, and she vows to make herself a headliner rather than an opener.

Midge cannot deny the sexism she experiences as she is passed over for male comics. Finally reaching her limit, she hijacks the stage only to get kicked out of the club and wrongfully arrested as a prostitute. Susie bails out Midge and a stripper, who leads them to the Wolford, an illegal strip club that just lost its emcee. Midge sees a chance and takes it, securing herself a regular gig. As the Wolford's comic, Midge insists on changing things up and making the club more profitable. Landing a more notable gig at an event for Wives for Kennedy, Midge hopes to improve things. But despite being warned against inappropriate jokes, she speaks of cheating husbands and less-than-wholesome situations, upsetting Jackie Kennedy (Hilary Maiberger). The situation leaves one more red mark against Midge.

How Is Susie Myerson and Associates?

Gaslight employee Jackie (Brian Tarantina) dies suddenly, and Susie takes it hard. Susie stays with Midge, unable to return to the apartment she and Jackie shared. The low attendance at his funeral further irritates Susie, so she crashes a different funeral to eulogize her friend. Later Susie finds a new apartment that can also serve as an office for her management business. Susie hires Diana (Alfie Fuller) as a secretary, meaning she officially has an associate. Susie is in the market for more clients but struggles to find them. She does sign an illusionist named Alfie (Gideon Glick), but he skips his first show because of nerves, and Susie must rise to the challenge of dealing with another difficult performer. As Susie searches for more clients, one, in particular, wants her. After Sophie Lennon's (Jane Lynch) failed Broadway debut and breakdown, she wants Susie to continue to manage her.

An appearance on The Gordon Ford Show garners public sympathy for Sophie, and she ends up hosting a game show. To entice Susie to help her, Sophie gets Midge a job warming up the crowd before her show and even offers to assist L. Roy Dunham (Hari Nef), a journalist who has been ruthless about Midge in the papers. Midge has confronted Dunham, but she refuses to stop as insulting Midge helps her journalistic career, but Sophie is confident that she can put a stop to the attacks if she gets what she wants. When Midge performs for Sophie's audience, they love her. But Sophie gets jealous and jumps into Midge's act resulting in the two competing again, though they are cut off before it gets too ugly.

Abe and Rose Find a New Start

Rose (Marin Hinkle) and Abe (Tony Shalhoub) move in with Midge in her old apartment, but, much to Midge's annoyance, they insist on telling people Midge is living with them rather than the other way around. Yet they are appreciative of the place to live away from Moishe (Kevin Pollack) and Shirley (Caroline Aaron). And Abe gives Midge his small paycheck from working at The Village Voice to help with the household expenses with which Midge is struggling.

Buzz Goldberg (Brandon Uranowitz), who produced the Steiner's Resort show in Season 2, returns with a play opening on Broadway. Abe is assigned to review it but hates the show. To avoid being too harsh in his review, Abe adds other stories to his piece, including an incriminating anecdote about him and his friend Asher Friedman (Jason Alexander) which sparks an FBI investigation. Still, Buzz and their Steiner friends get mad at Abe. Their lawyer assures Abe and Asher that there's no case against them, but they should sit down with the FBI to put it all behind them. But when Abe is reminded that Asher and Rose used to date, he grows jealous, and during the conversation with the FBI, Abe brings up Asher's other illegal activities to punish him. The two old friends fight, inspiring Asher to write a new play.

Rose begins a matchmaking business to help mothers get their children married off, and she proves to be good at it. But just as she thinks she's starting to succeed, New York's matchmaking entrepreneurs threaten her. They each carved out a market in the city, and Rose's new business is encroaching. Rose doesn't stop her work, and the rival matchmakers confront Abe. Despite Abe's fear, he encourages Rose to continue her business, inciting a war among the matchmakers.

Midge Must Deal with Personal Drama, Too

Midge and Susie attend Shy Baldwin's wedding. Still bitter about being kicked off the tour, they intend to eat, drink, and cost him as much money as possible, but when Midge runs into him, she apologizes, and the two seemingly part ways friends. And when Shy's new management team offers Midge a lucrative deal to keep quiet, she refuses the money but swears she won't share the information.

Eventually, Rose discovers where Midge is working and watches the act, but she fears that Midge's exploits will interfere with her new matchmaking business. She confronts Midge, but both see the other as wrong and won't budge. Unbeknownst to Midge, Rose saw her act, and at Alfie's first illusionist show, Rose is hypnotized into performing it, revealing that she saw the act. Rose and Midge have a fight that was a long time coming, but they manage to make up.

Joel's New Family

Joel delays telling his parents about Mei, even as his mother attempts to set him up. When he finally shares the news, Moishe and Shirley want to meet her, but Mei is resistant. Fearing they won't like her because she's Chinese and not Jewish, Mei avoids meeting them. But she soon reveals that she's pregnant with Joel's baby. Despite the ominous warning about Mei's family that Midge received from Susie's criminally inclined friends, Frank (Erik Palladino) and Nick (John Scurti), Mei seems to be around for good. Unable to put it off longer, Joel tells Moishe that Mei is pregnant and not Jewish, and Moishe has a heart attack. Sitting in the hospital waiting for news, Abe writes a mock obituary for Moishe, who finds it very touching when he reads it. Moishe insists Joel tell Shirley about the baby but says Mei will have to be Jewish when he does.

Lenny Bruce Is Back

Lenny Bruce (Luke Kirby) and Midge are constantly running into each other, and it's not different in Season 4. On her way home one night, Midge discovers a drunk Lenny on the side of the road. She takes him home to help him, but when he wakes up, he leaves quickly, which angers Midge. The two fight and Lenny leaves. Later, Lenny visits Midge at Wolford to apologize. Now back on his feet, Lenny has gotten a chance to perform at Carnegie Hall and recommended Midge to replace him in his opening gig at the Copacabana. When the Wolford is raided, Lenny and Midge flee together. They end up at Lenny's hotel, where they sleep together before Midge finds medicine and a syringe in Lenny's luggage. He brushes it off, but Midge is concerned. Lenny's Carnegie Hall show is a success. Afterward, he talks sense into Midge for her refusal of gigs, telling her to stop fearing failure and perform, a sentiment that she will hopefully take to heart in Season 5. Finally, Midge sets a new goal to appear on The Gordon Ford Show.

The fifth and final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel premieres Friday, April 14, 2023 on Prime Video.