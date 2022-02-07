Midge Maisel is on a comedic warpath in Season 4 of Amy Sherman-Palladino's darling The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The new trailer for the upcoming season showed the titular comic adopting an edgy, unapologetic new style for her humor, stunning audiences with her newfound bite. It's a brand new no-holds-barred approach that lets Mrs. Maisel just be herself after everything that's tried to hold her down. The new season kicks off on February 18th with new episodes on Amazon Prime Video every Friday for four weeks.

Season 4 starts with Mrs. Maisel and her manager Susie picking up the pieces after the comic is abruptly kicked off of singer Shy Baldwin's tour. Midge is done playing second fiddle to other acts and wants her own shot as a headliner without restraints. She finally finds a new gig with the creative freedom she always wanted, allowing her to go further with her comedy than she's ever had the chance to in the male-dominated space. Her new job puts her at odds with those around her though as her commitment gets in the way of her relationships.

The Mrs. Maisel we see in the trailer is a decidedly different one than we've gotten in the past. She tells Susie within the opening seconds of the teaser that "Every single show I'm going to say exactly what's on my mind." Midge just wants to be herself on stage, and she finally gets that opportunity. While we get precious few plot details from this look at the upcoming season, it does set the edgier tone for Midge's latest comedic foray with Mrs. Maisel acting angrier and performing in some dingier locations with her new edge. "I know, s— happens. You should be a bigger man, let it go," she says during one of her performances in a smoke-filled lounge. "Well, I’m a woman, so f— that!"

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 sees the return of its star-studded cast including Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, Luke Kirby. For this season's guest stars, Kelly Bishop, Milo Ventimiglia, John Waters, and Jason Alexander are all set to make an appearance with Alexander reprising his cameo role from Season 3. Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino will return as show runners with Palladino executive producing.

Season 4 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel premieres on February 18th. Check out the new trailer below to see Mrs. Maisel cut loose for her new gig.

