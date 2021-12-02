Prime Video has released its second teaser trailer for the fourth season of the smash comedy hit series The Marvelous Mrs.Maisel today. And from the looks of it, there will plenty more of the show's signature mid-century dysfunction in store.

The trailer opens with negotiations between Midge and her parents as she offers them a place to stay in her New York apartment. However, her kind offer soon turns into a fight, with her mother Rose, played by Marin Hinkle insisting on telling their friends that they are taking in Midge instead of the other way around. This exchange will set the tone for the fourth season of the series, which will show many of the characters in flux.

The season begins in 1960 and, like the decade itself, each of the Weissman family finds themselves at a crossroads. Looking to refine her act, Midge Maisel finds a job where she has total creative freedom. However, her renewed creative commitment will put a strain on her relationships with friends and family.

In addition to the core cast, which includes Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, and Alex Borstein, the new season will include several new cast members including Gilmore Girls alums Kelly Bishop and Milo Ventimiglia. The King of Filth himself, John Waters, will also make an appearance along with former Seinfeld cast member Jason Alexander. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, who previously created Gilmore Girls and Bunheads. Daniel Palladino, who previously worked on Family Guy is executive producing.

The fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will premiere on February 18, 2022, on Prime Video. Two episodes will be released each week for four weeks. This will change the original release schedule for the serious, which previously consisted of entire seasons being released at once. You can check out the new trailer below:

