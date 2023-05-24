Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 5 of The Marvelous Mrs. MaiselThe Marvelous Mrs. Maisel portrays many examples of sexism as Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) fights for her career. Even her own family isn't immune to the prejudice, horrified when Midge gets a job or plans to live as a single woman. Yet the constant opinions never stopped Midge from finding her own way, despite those around her. By nature of being set in the '50s and '60s and following female leads, the show cannot shy away from gender politics. Instead, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel chooses to use traditional gender roles to further the story, with many of Midge's obstacles relating to her gender or a joke about the wage gap. But occasionally, the issue must be taken with an air of severity, like Abe's (Tony Shalhoub) realization in Episode 8, "The Princess and the Plea."

Abe Weissman is an intellectual man but has become set in his ways. Despite the upheaval seen in the show, he clings to his sense of normal. Yet Abe likes to picture himself as the same radical thinker of his youth, when he and his friends defied the government regularly, sometimes outside the confines of the law. But, by the '60s, Abe has found himself in a comfortable place where he doesn't feel the same urge to rebel. However, his epiphany in Episode 8, spurred by his granddaughter's apparent genius, gives him an opportunity to change that. Early in the show, Midge made no secret that growing up, she was closest to her mother, while Abe favored her brother, Noah (Will Brill). Abe and Noah share many interests that Midge doesn't, but the sexism that Abe is so used to enhances the divide. As Abe picks up on his mistake, he may be too late to improve his relationship with his daughter, but he has another chance with his granddaughter.

Abe Has a Realization in Season 5

Season 5, Episode 7, "A House Full of Extremely Lame Horses," shows Abe's growing interest in his grandchildren's lives, especially after learning that Ethan (Colin Keane) doesn't demonstrate a particular aptitude for schoolwork. Abe takes it upon himself to change that, but as Ethan struggles, his younger sister, Esther (Ireland and Sedona Carvajal), excels. Abe notices Esther's budding genius, and it shakes his thinking. Midge's strength alone couldn't change a lifetime of misogyny, but Esther's brilliance makes Abe reconsider.

As he meets friends from the paper at a restaurant, Midge and her career come up, and things fall into place for Abe. He realizes he has been underestimating both his daughter and granddaughter. As he speaks, he defies his long-held standards to see the sexism of his ways. Of course, Abe has long had a growing, if grudging, respect for Midge and her decisions, even if he doesn't approve, but at this moment, he calls out his own prejudice and seems to truly want to change. But can he? His daughter is grown, and their relationship cannot change overnight. This epiphany may simply be too late for him and Midge.

Abe and Midge's Relationship in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

Abe and Midge's relationship isn't broken, but it's not perfect, either. They can be distant and Abe's sexism has impacted their interactions throughout Midge's life. They have shared many heartfelt moments, but the father and daughter are far from understanding each other. Abe constantly underestimates his daughter. When Joel (Michael Zegen) leaves Midge, Abe tells her to do whatever it takes to get him back and is flummoxed when Midge refuses. He is surprised by her getting a job and never approved of her comedy career. After Abe quit his teaching position and chose to write for a newspaper, Midge covered the household expenses, though Abe contributed his small check. The two certainly love each other but rarely see eye to eye.

Both father and daughter have large personalities and only a few common interests. However, they aren't as different as they appear. Like Abe, Midge can have a temper. During his youth, Abe was a passionate advocate of free speech, which Midge also feels strongly about, both having been arrested for the issue. But somehow, neither see the similarities. Instead, Abe focuses on Noah, who he can better relate to. This seems to be a reflection of Midge's childhood. She is a smart woman, but her family's attitudes indicate they never expected more from her than a husband and children. Abe's sexist expectations of his children sent them down drastically different paths. Midge was never taught to reach for more, and though she's figured it out now, she didn't have the education or career path her brother did. Midge lost precious years, but she has become her own person despite her upbringing. Yet if Abe had his epiphany when she was young, he could have taught her more and inspired an interest in science as he did with Noah.

Abe Can Fix His Mistake Through Esther

Even if it's too late for him and Midge to have the relationship he has with Noah, it's not too late for Esther. Esther is still young, and Abe is interested in nurturing her gifts. Starting from this age, he is well-equipped to change the standard and invest in his grandchildren equally if he is committed to the change. Abe can help Esther grow, teaching her things he never bothered to teach Midge. And the future timeline suggests he does just that. With the flash-forward scenes featuring an adult Esther (Alexandra Socha) on track for her Ph.D., she clearly follows in her grandfather's footsteps. In her scene, she even mentions Abe, citing him as a confidant. While Esther talks like her mother, she mirrors some of Abe's mannerisms as well, implying that he had a significant impact on her life. So this realization is likely to stick with Abe.

Abe's epiphany may be late in his relationship with Midge, but both parties are still around. While he cannot go back and fix the mistake he made with his daughter, he can do better with Esther, and he seems to doing just that. Abe's relationship with Midge isn't what it could have been, but with this increased understanding, the two could grow closer. Though learning this lesson earlier could have significantly changed things for the Weissman family, it's never too late to change, and Abe's relationship with Esther proves that.