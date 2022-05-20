The fifth and final season of Prime Video's critically acclaimed series, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, is shaping up to be an unforgettable season filled with familiar faces. TV Line broke the story this morning that Gilmore Girls alum Milo Ventimiglia is set to return to the series, and it sounds like this time he'll get a name! Fans will remember that he made a very brief cameo in Season 4 as Midge Maisel's (Rachel Brosnahan) serendipitous park paramour, who turned out to be a married man. It wasn't a very substantial role, but based on TV Line's reporting he'll be back in a "more extensive" way.

Given the fact that he was a married man, he probably won't be returning as relationship material for Midge—but who knows! We can certainly thank Ventimiglia's mysterious handsome man for paving the way for Midge to finally sleep with Lenny Bruce (Luke Kirby) in the finale, even though that is a storyline that will most likely end in heartbreak. Ventimiglia isn't the only Gilmore Girls alum reuniting with showrunner Amy Sherman Palladino and Daniel Palladino, last month it was confirmed that the one and only Emily Gilmore, Kelly Bishop, would be returning to play Benedetta, Rose's (Marin Hinkle) matchmaker rival.

Ventimiglia will be taking his final vow as the beloved patriarch of NBC's hit drama This Is Us next week, as the series comes to an end after six seasons. He is also lined up to star in the ABC con-artist pilot of The Company You Keep, though there hasn't been any news about whether the series will get a full pickup.

Image via Prime Video

RELATED: ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Rachel Brosnahan Calls the Midge/Lenny Scene “Beautifully Written”

Joining Ventimiglia and Bishop in Season 5 are several other familiar faces from Season 4, including Alfie Fuller and Jason Ralph, who have both returned as series regulars, and Reid Scott, who plays talk show host Gordon Ford. Additional cast includes Peter Friedman, Chloë Kerwin, Austin Basis, Josh Grisetti, Michael Cyril Creighton, Eddie Kaye Thomas, and Lucas Kavner, though it's unclear who their characters will be.

The main cast of the series is also set to return, including Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, Marin Hinkle, Tony Shalhoub, Luke Kirby, Jane Lynch, Caroline Aaron, and Kevin Pollak. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is currently filming in New York City, with filming set to wrap up sometime later this summer. Stay tuned to Collider for all of the latest news.

Sundance Winner 'All That Breathes' Acquired by HBO Documentary Films

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Maggie Lovitt (219 Articles Published) Maggie Lovitt is a lover of all things Star Wars and pop culture. She is a News Editor at Collider. During the week she is the Managing Editor of Entertainment at Your Money Geek. In her free time, she is the host of Starbucks Lovers: A Taylor Swift Podcast, a co-host at The Outer Rim Beacon and Petticoats & Poppies: History Girls at the Movies, and the host of Let's Talk About Star Wars on YouTube. When she's not wreaking havoc on the internet, she can be found writing screenplays and novels. Maggie is a member of the Hollywood Critics Association, as well as an actor and member of the Screen Actors Guild. More From Maggie Lovitt

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe