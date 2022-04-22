Though The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel only recently concluded its fourth season on March 11, the comedy-drama is already prepping for its fifth and final season. According to Deadline, Reid Scott who appeared in the fourth season in a recurring role as Gordon Ford, a host of an in-universe talk show, has been upped to a series regular for the upcoming season.

For fans of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, this news comes as no surprise. The fourth season ended with the show’s titular character, Miriam “Midge” Maisel, looking up at a billboard which featured Scott’s Gordon Ford, teasing a bigger role for the actor in the upcoming season. The recently concluded season of the award-winning comedy ended with several loose threads and many questions, but with Scott’s promotion, it will be curious to see what influence his character will have on Midge’s overall story.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which stars Rachel Brosnahan in the eponymous role, follows Midge Maisel – a Jewish-American housewife and mother, living in New York's Upper West Side. Brosnahan’s character has everything she could ever want, but her idyllic life is turned upside down when her husband leaves her for his secretary. An orchestra of chance events leads an upset and drunk Midge to discover a talent in stand-up comedy she never knew she had. The seasons see Midge Maisel grow as a comedian, confront discrimination in the industry, navigate familial relations and wade romantic waters with her ex-husband still in her life.

Scott will be joining Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, Marin Hinkle, Tony Shalhoub, Luke Kirby, Jane Lynch, Caroline Aaron and Kevin Pollak, who are already on board as main cast members. The actor, whose career in comedy and entertainment spans two decades, is best known for his roles in The Afterparty, Veep, My Boys, Why Women Kill and the Venom superhero film franchise.

Since its debut, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has consistently drawn positive feedback from critics and fans alike, with the show’s dialogue and colorful portrayal of the 1950s earning particular positive attention. Brosnahan’s performance as Midge Maisel has also been considered a highlight of the show. As such, there is significant interest in how the show will take its final bow.

Though the fifth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is currently in production, there is no word yet on when the final season is expected to air. In the meantime, the first four seasons of the show are available to stream exclusively on Prime Video.

