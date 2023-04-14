Prime Video's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel takes a unique look at New York in the late 50s and early 60s. Amy Sherman-Palladino's venture into period dramas has been met with success, receiving critical acclaim and winning several awards. Due to its setting, the show has a lot of historical influences but is a work of fiction. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel tells the story of housewife Miriam Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan), who, after a divorce, finds a new path in her life as a stand-up comedian. Yet, her path to fame is difficult and made more so by the constant drama around her.

Despite the fictional story, some characters were real people. Season 4 briefly saw Jackie Kennedy (played by Hilary Maiberger) as Miriam performed at an event for JFK's campaign. More notably, Lenny Bruce (played by Luke Kirby) was an actual comedian during that timeframe. Though not strictly accurate, Lenny's career does follow the same trajectory. But one character, in particular, finds a way to both real and fiction. Gordon Ford (Reid Scott), the host of The Gordon Ford Show, on which Miriam desperately wants to appear, is technically created for the show. However, he's inspired by the host of the similarly named show, The Ford Show. While they share a certain connection, the original character allows The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel more freedom with Gordon Ford, so there is no telling what we may discover about him.

How Important is 'The Gordon Ford Show'?

The Gordon Ford Show is a popular nationally televised talk show in the universe of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. First introduced in Season 4, it quickly gained importance to the story when Susie Myerson (Alex Borstein) arranged for the notoriously difficult comedian and failed Broadway star Sophie Lennon (Jane Lynch) to meet with a booking agent for the show. Despite Sophie's public breakdown during her opening night on Broadway, she is determined to reignite her career, and that's what The Gordon Ford Show does for her. Guided by Gordon's questions, Sophie makes a good impression on the audience, gaining sympathy for her struggles and making people laugh without her ridiculous character. Once again in the public eye, Sophie gets the chance to host a game show, breathing new life into her sunken career. But Sophie Lennon's career isn't the focus of the show. Miriam Maisel hopes to be next in using The Gordon Ford Show as a stepping stone to better things. Susie got Sophie on the show through name recognition, but Miriam doesn't have that. Yet as she tries to pick up her career at the end of Season 4, Miriam sets herself the goal of making an appearance on The Gordon Ford Show. Gordon Ford is certain to become a more important character in Season 5.

'The Ford Show' Was a Real Show

While there was no show exactly like The Gordon Ford Show, many were similar. Late-night talk shows have a long history, starting in the early days of TV and continuing until today. But The Gordon Ford Show is specifically influenced by The Ford Show. Sponsored by the Ford Motor Company that provided its name, the variety show was hosted by the singer and performer Tennessee Ernie Ford. Though the last name is the same, there was no relation between the performer and the title. Yet that didn't stop people from associating the show with him specifically. Sometimes it was even called the Tennessee Ernie Ford Show. It aired on NBC for five seasons from 1956-1961, roughly the same date as when The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel takes place. It became popular almost instantly and was recognized as the number-one half-hour variety show in the United States before the end of the first season. While the early season appeared in black and white, the show transitioned to color in Season 3. The Ford Show carries the distinction of being one of the first to debut Charles M. Schulz's Peanuts characters in animated segments. Another segment featured Tennessee Ernie closing every show with a hymn or gospel number. This choice met controversy from the team, but it became a fan favorite, so The Ford Show became responsible for bringing inspirational music to mainstream entertainment.

Though Tennessee Ernie wasn't the reason for the name, due had a large part in the show's popularity. The charming and good-natured host was known as a performer before joining the show. The recording star is remembered for his rich bass-baritone and popular songs, including "The Shotgun Boogie" and "Sixteen Tons." He also appeared in a few episodes of I Love Lucy. But it was The Ford Show that made him a household name. Tennessee Ernie's announcement that he was leaving after the fifth season shocked people. And, when the show couldn't convince him to stay, it was canceled despite its popularity because they didn't believe there would be a worthy replacement for the iconic host.

How Are the Two Shows Different?

Besides the slight name change, a few things make The Gordon Ford Show unlike its historical inspiration. For one thing, it is named after the host, which Gordon Ford makes a point of during his interview with Sophie Lennon. But that is relatively minor, considering fans inserted Tennessee Ernie Ford's name into the title on occasion. Like the fictional version, The Ford Show hosted entertainment guests, giving them a national platform. However, they often stuck with singers, whereas the guests seen on The Gordon Ford Show so far have been comics, though this could be more to do with the series' content than what The Gordon Ford Show is about.

Another significant yet unimportant difference is where The Gordon Ford Show is filmed. Like most of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Gordon Ford Show is in New York City, while The Ford Show was filmed in Burbank, California. Making a distinction between fiction and reality as it relates to these two shows lets The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel do as it wishes with Gordon Ford and his show. While he has only played a small part previously, Scott is returning for Season 5 as a series regular, meaning we will see much more of him. So the freedom to create Gordon Ford's personality and story from scratch may be best for the plot.