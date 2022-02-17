Ahead of the premiere of the show’s fourth season on February 18, Prime Video has announced that their hit series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will be returning for a fifth and final season, which is already in production in New York City.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel stars Emmy-winner Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam Maisel, a housewife in the 1950s who decides to become a stand-up comic. The series follows her highs and lows as she fights for her spot in the boys club that is stand-up comedy. Alongside Brosnahan, the show stars an impressive cast of four-time Emmy-winner Tony Shalhoub, three-time Emmy-winner Alex Borstein, Emmy-nominee Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, and Emmy-winner Luke Kirby.

To say that The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is a history-making and award-winning show would be an understatement. The series was the first new show to get a multi-season greenlight from Amazon Studios. It also made Emmy Awards history, when the show’s creator Amy Sherman-Palladino became the first person ever to earn both Comedy Writing and Comedy Directing Emmys in the same year. Brosnahan has also made award show history through the show by earning an award sweep never before achieved with a single show, earning a Primetime Emmy Award, two Golden Globe Awards, three Screen Actors Guild Awards, and two Critics Choice Awards. The show itself has won twenty Emmy Awards, five Critics Choice Awards, two Producers Guild Awards, a Writers Guild Award, five Screen Actors Guild Awards, and a Peabody Award, all in the show's first three seasons.

Image via Prime Video

Responding to the news of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s imminent ending, head of Amazon Studios Jennifer Salke had this to say:

“Amy, Dan, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel have blazed an unparalleled path, elevating the stories we tell about women, challenging the norms in our industry, and forever altering the entertainment landscape with their one-of-a-kind storytelling. The dozens of awards cement Maisel’s legacy in many ways, but what’s even more enduring and poignant are the characters Amy created and the joyous, brilliant, singular world she and Dan brought to life. This series has meant so much to Prime Video and the effects of its success will be felt long after its final season. I can’t wait for fans and our worldwide Prime Video audience to savor each moment as we embark on the culmination of this groundbreaking and unforgettable series.”

Season four of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel premieres exclusively on Prime Video on February 18, and will premiere two new episodes every week for the duration of the eight-episode season. Seasons one through three of the show are available to stream on Prime Video now.

