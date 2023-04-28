Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 5 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has begun its fifth and final season with a surprising jump into the future. Featuring the adult daughter of series lead Miriam Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan), the show briefly ventured into a new time period to show how things end long after the story. In the following episodes, these time jumps continued, showing older versions of characters more than 20 years after the events of the show. As Season 5 will be the show's final chapter, these time jumps aim to bring it to a conclusion and show the ultimate fate of the characters. Yet the shift is initially jarring, with these scenes added in after several seasons that told the story chronologically.

The refusal to stay in one timeframe is a break from the rest of the show, but there is a logic to it. These moments allow the audience to see the full story. With Midge Maisel's rollercoaster of a career and life, the time jumps offer a complete view. In the 1960s, Midge is fighting hard to move forward in her career and make a path in the chaos of her life, but the glimpse of the future shows her after her life has stabilized. Though it's a shocking opening, the time jumps are the best way to conclude the series and give the audience a complete story.

Related: 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 5: Is Gordon Ford a Real Person?

Midge's Career Path Is Inconsistent

Image via Prime Video

For four seasons, Midge has exhibited an impressive ability to stop her career momentum in its tracks, making it clear that skipping to the future is the only way the audience can be certain she doesn't destroy herself again. From getting blackballed by her takedown of Sophie Lennon (Jane Lynch) in front of the latter's agent to losing her touring gig by insulting Shy Baldwin (LeRoy McClain), Midge displays an unrelenting self-destructive streak that impedes her career progress. Time and time again, Midge has proved herself to be her own worst enemy, and that isn't going away. The time jumps confirmed this by reflecting on her nearly career-ending Carnegie Hall show in 1971, a full ten years after the bulk of the series. The cycle of righting her career, only to topple it again, is dangerous for the character and makes the audience unsure if whatever success she finds will last. In concluding the series, it's important to prove that Midge reaches the fame she wants in the end, even if it requires a lot of ups and downs. And showing the future is the most effective way to do so. Seeing the height of her career is the only surefire way to be clear that MIdge remained successful despite her best efforts.

Like her career, Midge's relationship with Susie Myerson (Alex Borstein) fluctuates constantly. Starting as a manager, Susie had much to learn, but Midge wasn't an easy first client. Midge has high expectations and a vision for her career that takes a lot of dedication. Yet she doesn't want to bomb or give up other parts of her life to reach that goal. Midge is just hard to deal with in general. She puts Susie in terrible situations, forcing her to learn to manage even the most difficult clients. But her selfish desire to be Susie's top priority impairs the growth of Susie's business. And the female comic is a hard sell. Making only a fraction of the money Midge does, Susie struggles to get by, and Midge forgets that fact. When they entered their deal, Susie was looking for a working relationship, but Midge expected a friendship. Since then, they have crossed that boundary and backtracked. While they have now established a friendship, they still disagree consistently. The time jumps show a rift between these two women which was inevitable, though unfortunate for the series' main characters.

Midge's Family Life and Relationships Are Key, Too

Image via Amazon Studio

Beyond her career, the show has always focused on Midge's family, and the time jumps further that plot as well. The series asks Midge to choose her career or family over and over again, making each option an important component. The time jumps show the relationship Midge developed with her children as a result of largely ignoring them in favor of her career. There are only so many ways to demonstrate this with small children, but the three-episode premiere of Season 5 introduces older versions of Ethan (Ben Rosenfield) and Esther (Alexandra Socha), who manage to do so succinctly.

These scenes show their resentment for their mother, who rose to fame by dumping them with their father or grandparents for long periods of time and using stories about them for her act. Midge has difficult relationships with her parents, often fighting with or lying to them, and they, in turn, refuse to accept her life choices on a regular basis. But in the end, they all love each other and prove so. If that is anything to go off of, it's no surprise that her relationships with Ethan and Ester are complicated, but unlike her parents, they aren't close. Midge didn't even know when Ethan got engaged. The estrangement of her family is a sacrifice that Midge chose, and her actions in the series will no doubt make that clear. The series asks if Midge can have it all, the nice apartment, the family, and the career. But the time jumps seem to answer no.

Likewise, Midge sacrifices her relationships. At the beginning of the series, Midge was a happy wife who didn't seem to want more from life, but as she became a comic, her priorities changed. When Midge nearly gets back with Joel (Michael Zegen), he can't accept her career, so she chooses comedy. And again, when Benjamin (Zachary Levi) is ready to propose, she breaks off their relationship to go on tour with Shy. Midge's love life has always been at the forefront of the series, and, once again, the time jumps give answers. While they reference many men, there isn't one who she ends up with. Though the time jumps settle this question, they also reinforce the decisions Midge makes throughout the series.

'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Time Jumps Are Necessary

Image via Amazon Studios

While these scenes are unexpected, they certainly help to wrap up the series in a satisfying way. With the story tied to Midge’s life and her goal of fame, long-term results are important. The time jumps show what she chooses to prioritize in the main series and the life-long effect those choices have. These results put a damper on some of the plots, showing that she and Susie fall out for a long time and that Midge doesn’t have a great relationship with her children. But it does bring a sense of finality to it all. Throughout the series, Midge has been forced to pick either her career or her family and love life. And each time, she chose her career. The time jumps show the results of that. Perhaps it’s not a happily-ever-after kind of conclusion, but it wraps the series up in a neat bow by giving Midge the life she worked for, even if she had to sacrifice other things to get there.