The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will be ending after Season 5 and fans of the series have been preparing for the series' conclusion since earlier this year when Amazon renewed the series for its fifth and final season. After sharing a beautiful post about the table read for the final episode, it looks like Mrs. Maisel herself is now saying her goodbyes for the final time.

Recently, Rachel Brosnahan, who plays Midge Maisel in the series, posted her own farewell to the character she has played for five years. Along with the goodbye, she also shared a wrap image, which shows Midge quite literally walking out of the series. Midge is shown in the corner of the image, walking out of a series of dimly lit rooms, putting on a coat, though her face is not visible. The center of the image is focused on a stack of packed suitcases and hatboxes. The wrap image certainly evokes a sense of finality as Midge Maisel comes to the end of her journey from housewife to comedienne.

Along with the image, Brosnahan also posted the following statement, "[t]hat’s a series wrap on The Marvelous Mrs Maisel." She continued,"[t]his thing was lightning in a bottle. A cast, a crew and creators who got to time travel for 5 years together. It changed my life. I’m eternally grateful. I’ll have more words later, but for now…[t]hank you and goodnight."

The series tells the story of Midge Maisel, a Jewish housewife living on the Upper West Side in 1958. Midge spends her time raising her daughter and supporting her husband's dreams of being a comedian. However, when her husband leaves Midge for his secretary, she finds herself drawn to the stage, with much better results than her husband. The series follows Midge, her family, and her ex-husband, on their often intersecting journeys to self-fulfillment in the mid-century.

The series is created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, who is perhaps best known for creating Gilmore Girls, the 2000s comedy series that has amassed a cult following thanks to its streaming presence on Netflix. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has also seen tremendous success on streaming and was one of Prime Video's most successful original programs. Sherman-Palladino is already headed onto her next, mysterious series, which is currently casting.

Along with Brosnahan, the series also stars Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub, Jane Lynch, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, and Luke Kirby among others. The first four seasons of the series are currently available to stream on Prime Video. The release date for Season 5 has not yet been announced. See her farewell to Midge below: