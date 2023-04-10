As fans are preparing to say "Maisel Tov" to the hit series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel with the premiere of Season 5 later this week, brands are coming out to help make the farewell tour of Midge Maisel a truly marvelous one. Prime Video has partnered with over 25 different companies to create special activations, products, and more celebrating the final run of the beloved comedy. The various programs will pay homage to the elements of the series and transport consumers back to a bygone era all while saying thank you to Midge for all the laughs, tears, and inspiration.

Ringing in the celebrations in New York City will be the showrunners and cast of the series including star Rachel Brosnahan as they ring the Opening Bell for the New York Stock Exchange on April 14 at 9:30 a.m. ET. Featured at the event will be a massive, sweet 8 feet display of 1000 bite-size cupcakes courtesy of Baked by Melissa. The keystone activation in the Big Apple will be the "Marvelous Mile" which Collider exclusively unveiled earlier today. The mile-long activation on Fifth Avenue is filled to the brim with giveaways, photo opportunities, and refreshments for fans with a first-of-its-kind takeover at Saks Fifth Avenue celebrating the series' history from the stage of the Gaslight Café to The Wolford. Beyond the "Marvelous Mile," fans can take part in fitness classes at the TWA Hotel in Queens based on Midge's workout routine of resistance bands and hula-hoops starting at 4:00 p.m. EST or they can partake of Pink Martinis throughout the weekend courtesy of St. Regis New York’s King Cole Bar.

A number of brands will focus on making Midge-approved food and drink for the Season 5 celebration including Betty Crocker who'll not only curate a selection of era-appropriate recipes for the occasion but also share their favorite Midge moments from her comedy career and provide advice for fans to throw the best "Maisel Tov" party possible. Any Mrs. Maisel-themed party wouldn't be complete without drinks, so Grubhub will be offering a "first-of-its-kind takeout experience" with the "Maisel Tov Martini" for two from the Marvelous Cafe with additional details to be released on April 11. Created by a world-renowned mixologist and pre-packaged with a martini shaker and two glasses, it'll arrive just in time to toast Maisel's sendoff on April 14. McConnell's Ice Cream in New York will also highlight its renamed "Midge's Marvelous Strawberry" ice cream for the occasion.

Image via Prime Video

RELATED: The 10 Best TV Dramedies of the 2010s (and Where to Stream Them)

New York Won't Be the Only City Saying "Maisel Tov!"

Just as Midge took her comedy stylings beyond the streets of New York, so too will "Maisel Tov" go across the country. Fans in Los Angeles will also have plenty of ways to celebrate the end of Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino's series. New York's Canter's Deli will be bringing their famous black and white cookies to the City of Angels as pink and white cookies for the occasion. Local fixtures will also create themed goodies like Pink's Hot Dogs' "Maisel Tov Hot Dog" topped with mustard, New York saucy red onions, and pickle chips, Cafe 50’s sweet cherry "Maisel's Pink Shake," Big Sugar Bakeshop's "Marvelous Pink Fancy Cupcake," and SusieCakes' "Midge's Big Break Cupcake" to celebrate Midge's run for stardom.

Other brands will say "Maisel Tov" in their own way. Candier, which already sports a similar pink branding, will release a floral "Maisel Tov" candle while Tupperware will call back to Midge's party host days with Thatsa Bowls and Heritage lines. Pantone will also pay homage to the journeys of Midge, Susie (Alex Borstein), Joel (Michael Zegen), and Rose (Marin Hinkle) with character color palettes. Fans can even get their nails as pink as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's signature pink dress as all seven Bellacures locations in LA host celebratory takeovers for the occasion.

Image via Prime Video

When Will The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5 Take the Stage?

Season 5 is shaping up as something worth celebrating as it finally looks to bring Brosnahan's Midge Maisel the success she's struggled so hard to achieve. Stardom is finally close at hand after dealing with unfortunate circumstances and an industry stacked against her, but there's still a long road ahead to finally break through. The Emmy-winning Prime Video series is going big for its final bow, bringing back old favorite characters like Reid Scott's Gordon Ford, Kelly Bishop's Benedetta, and Milo Ventimiglia's mysterious handsome paramour in greater roles while also adding some extra firepower in the form of Hank Azaria, Darren Criss, and Sutton Foster. They all join an established and beloved cast that also includes Luke Kirby, Tony Shalhoub, Stephanie Hsu, and more.

Celebrate "Maisel Tov" with Prime Video when the fifth and final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel premieres on April 14. Keep an eye out for other celebratory messages courtesy of Kleenex, Starburst, Lele Sadoughi, Moroccanoil, Samsonite, The Plaza Hotel, and more throughout the day. Check out the trailer below.